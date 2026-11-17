An injured French tourist refused to go to hospital after crashing his motorcycle into an electricity pole in Pattaya, leaving rescue workers trying for more than 30 minutes to persuade him to accept medical treatment.

The 46 year old man was eventually taken to Nong Prue Police Station, where officers attempted to contact his relatives in the hope they could convince him to seek medical attention.

The accident occurred on Soi Mab Yai Lia 11 in Nong Prue on the night of November 15. The Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan Foundation received an emergency call at around 10.30pm and sent a rescue team to the scene.

ADVERTISEMENT

Responders found the tourist lying beside a white Honda motorcycle, which had struck an electricity pole and sustained damage to its front end.

The man had injuries to his head and body and was groaning in pain. He was also speaking incoherently and appeared confused as rescue workers began providing first aid.

Despite his condition, he repeatedly refused to be taken to hospital.

Rescue workers spent more than half an hour attempting to persuade him to receive further treatment, but he continued to resist their efforts. Police from Nong Prue Police Station were also called to assist.

A nearby resident said he heard a motorcycle speeding before a crash and cries of pain. He went outside, found the injured man lying in the road, and immediately called for help.

With the tourist still refusing hospital treatment, police eventually took him to Nong Prue Police Station to help calm him down.

Officers then attempted to locate his family members and contact them, hoping they could persuade him to receive the medical care recommended by rescuers.

In similar news