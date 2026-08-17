Pattaya homeless man attack leaves foreign tourist with broken tooth

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: August 17, 2026, 6:04 PM
1 minute read
Pattaya homeless man attack leaves foreign tourist with broken tooth | Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/ นักข่าว สายซิ่ง

A foreigner lost a tooth and suffered a mouth injury after a Thai homeless man punched him while he was smoking on the roadside in Pattaya on August 6.

CCTV footage of the incident has since circulated on Thai social media. The footage timestamp indicates that the incident occurred at around 6.30pm on August 6 on Pattaya Sai Song Road.

The video showed the foreign man standing and smoking on the footpath while his Thai girlfriend stood nearby. As the man spoke with his girlfriend, another Thai man approached and allegedly punched him once in the face.

The foreign tourist moved away from the footpath after the alleged assault. The Thai man did not appear to make another attempt to strike him before walking away and later sitting on the road.

Homeless attack foreigner
Photo via Facebook/ นักข่าว สายซิ่ง

The victim’s girlfriend told Channel 7 that she had previously seen the same man regularly approaching people in the area to ask for cigarettes.

She said her boyfriend had not done anything to provoke the man before the incident. She suggested that the man may have been seeking cigarettes and believed he might have a mental health condition, although this was not independently established.

The foreign tourist reportedly lost one tooth and suffered a bleeding injury to his mouth. Witnesses contacted Mueang Pattaya Police Station, and officers took the injured tourist to hospital for treatment.

Related Articles

There has been no report confirming whether the tourist has filed a formal complaint or taken legal action against the alleged attacker. Police have not issued a statement on the incident in the supplied information.

People in the area told the media that Pattaya has a significant number of homeless people and beggars, with some claiming that violent incidents occur among people in these groups.

The incident follows previous operations by local authorities aimed at managing homelessness in Pattaya. Officials acknowledged that many homeless people offered assistance refuse the support and return to public areas where they can seek money through begging.

Authorities urged both Thai and foreign tourists not to give money or other assistance directly to homeless people. Officials said the approach is intended to encourage people in need to seek support through government welfare and assistance services.

Latest Thailand News
Pattaya homeless man attack leaves foreign tourist with broken tooth | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya homeless man attack leaves foreign tourist with broken tooth

5 seconds ago
ONE fighter hit by van during training run, 6 days before his bout | Thaiger Central Thailand News

ONE fighter hit by van during training run, 6 days before his bout

27 minutes ago
Foreign woman relieves herself at Phuket beachwear shop doorway | Thaiger Phuket News

Foreign woman relieves herself at Phuket beachwear shop doorway

60 minutes ago
Nakhon Si Thammarat electricity worker fights for life after being stabbed on duty | Thaiger South Thailand News

Nakhon Si Thammarat electricity worker fights for life after being stabbed on duty

2 hours ago
Govt flags dentists pre-signing cannabis prescription forms, 4 laws broken | Thaiger Bangkok News

Govt flags dentists pre-signing cannabis prescription forms, 4 laws broken

2 hours ago
Broker sold villagers&#8217; IDs to register 35 Chinese nominee firms | Thaiger Northern Thailand News

Broker sold villagers’ IDs to register 35 Chinese nominee firms

2 hours ago
Probe ordered after Koh Samui zoo owners reports death threat by Israeli | Thaiger Koh Samui News

Probe ordered after Koh Samui zoo owners reports death threat by Israeli

3 hours ago
Myanmar border fighting sends stray gunfire into Mae Sot Again, third incident in 2026 so far | Thaiger News

Myanmar border fighting sends stray gunfire into Mae Sot Again, third incident in 2026 so far

3 hours ago
Two years of skipped lottery bets by vendor add up to thousands saved | Thaiger Thailand News

Two years of skipped lottery bets by vendor add up to thousands saved

3 hours ago
Their Majesties open the new 228-bed Thotsamabophit Building in Thonburi | Thaiger Bangkok News

Their Majesties open the new 228-bed Thotsamabophit Building in Thonburi

4 hours ago
Phuket travel agency worker alleges foreign beggar spits at her | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket travel agency worker alleges foreign beggar spits at her

4 hours ago
Bali visa crackdown sees 342 deported in 6 months | Thaiger Tourism News

Bali visa crackdown sees 342 deported in 6 months

4 hours ago
Nene Royal hits the AGT live stage: how to watch it from Thailand | Thaiger Phuket News

Nene Royal hits the AGT live stage: how to watch it from Thailand

5 hours ago
Nurse apologises for laughing at hospital post of woman who later dies | Thaiger Bangkok News

Nurse apologises for laughing at hospital post of woman who later dies

5 hours ago
Thai economy grows 1.9% in Q2 as households pull back, exports carry it | Thaiger Economy News

Thai economy grows 1.9% in Q2 as households pull back, exports carry it

5 hours ago
Foreign visitors to pay flat 450 baht tourism fee under new Thailand plan | Thaiger Bangkok News

Foreign visitors to pay flat 450 baht tourism fee under new Thailand plan

6 hours ago
Watchdog Thailand sues suspect who kills neighbour&#8217;s dog by forcing it to drink alcohol | Thaiger Crime News

Watchdog Thailand sues suspect who kills neighbour’s dog by forcing it to drink alcohol

6 hours ago
Anutin stopped and searched for guns and drugs at Buriram checkpoint | Thaiger Northern Thailand News

Anutin stopped and searched for guns and drugs at Buriram checkpoint

6 hours ago
Official denied boarding despite confirmed Trang flight | Thaiger Bangkok News

Official denied boarding despite confirmed Trang flight

7 hours ago
Medical staff mock patient&#8217;s hospital post, son now questions her death | Thaiger Bangkok News

Medical staff mock patient’s hospital post, son now questions her death

7 hours ago
AI image of dugongs with legs wins prize, prompting criticism | Thaiger Thailand News

AI image of dugongs with legs wins prize, prompting criticism

7 hours ago
Overnight charging blamed in Pathum Thani car fire | Thaiger Bangkok News

Overnight charging blamed in Pathum Thani car fire

7 hours ago
Hundreds of Phuket firms face fresh ownership checks | Thaiger Phuket News

Hundreds of Phuket firms face fresh ownership checks

8 hours ago
Home-grown factories could gain edge in levy shake-up | Thaiger Economy News

Home-grown factories could gain edge in levy shake-up

8 hours ago
Thailand ranks 3rd for expat life in global 2026 survey | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand ranks 3rd for expat life in global 2026 survey

8 hours ago
Crime NewsPattaya News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: August 17, 2026, 6:04 PM
1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.