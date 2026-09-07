Pattaya witness kissed by foreign suspect after intervening sexual assault

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: September 7, 2026, 11:37 AM
1 minute read
Pattaya witness kissed by foreign suspect after intervening sexual assault | Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/ ที่นี่พัทยา V2

A cannabis shop employee filed a police complaint after an unidentified foreign man groped her and kissed another woman at a shop near Pattaya Walking Street yesterday, September 6.

The 34 year old Thai woman reported the alleged sexual assault to Mueang Pattaya Police Station at around 1pm yesterday. The incident reportedly occurred at about 5.50am at a cannabis shop in Soi 15 off Pattaya Walking Street.

The employee said she was working at the cashier’s counter when a dark-skinned foreign man pressed himself against the shop’s glass front door and made sexually explicit gestures. He allegedly banged on the door before forcing it open and entering the shop.

Foreign man accused of groping worker near Pattaya Walking Street
Photo via Facebook/ ที่นี่พัทยา V2

The woman said she moved away and asked the man what he wanted. He reportedly approached her, prompting her to try to lure him outside the shop.

She managed to get the man outside and locked the door. A 64 year old Thai woman who worked at a nearby dormitory witnessed the incident and attempted to help the employee.

The dormitory worker and other witnesses reportedly asked the foreign man to leave. The man allegedly kissed the 64 year old woman on the cheek.

Witness kissed while chasing foreign sexual assault suspect
Photo via Facebook/ ที่นี่พัทยา V2

The cannabis employee said she wanted to obtain evidence before filing a complaint, so she left the shop and began filming the foreign man. She alleged that he then turned towards her and groped her private area.

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Witnesses subsequently beat the man with a wooden stick and chased him away from the scene.

The cannabis worker said she wanted police to pursue the foreign suspect to prevent him from allegedly repeating the same behaviour elsewhere.

The suspect has not been identified, and no arrest or charge had been made at the time of reporting. The case remains at the police-report stage.

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: September 7, 2026, 11:37 AM
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Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.