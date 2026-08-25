50,000 baht bill claim at Pattaya bar divides Thai netizens

A foreign man was filmed running from a group of Thai people in Pattaya after allegedly leaving a bar without paying a bill reportedly worth around 50,000 baht. The footage divided Thai social media users.

The Newshawk Phuket Facebook page shared the video on Sunday, August 23, with a caption stating that the foreign man drank at a bar and ran away when he saw a bill worth several tens of thousands of baht.

The footage shows five or six people, including motorcycle taxi riders, chasing the foreign man. He was wearing a black T-shirt, beige shorts, flipflops and a cap as he ran from the entertainment venue towards the footpath along the beach.

The person recording the video got on a motorcycle and followed the foreigner. The man can be heard repeatedly shouting, “Help me!” as he continued running. He eventually appeared to tire, allowing one of the motorcycle taxi riders to catch him.

The footage then cuts to the foreign man lying shirtless on the beach. He appeared to have injuries, although the source does not confirm how they were caused. A police officer was also present at the scene.

Another foreign man seen in the footage was heard telling him that he owed approximately 50,000 baht to a bar.

The video prompted mixed reactions online. Some users criticised the foreign man for allegedly leaving without paying, while others questioned the reported amount, saying it appeared unusually high for one person drinking alone.

Some social media users alleged that the bar may have attempted to overcharge the foreigner and claimed that similar incidents had happened previously. These claims have not been independently confirmed.

There has been no official report explaining how the incident ended or whether the foreign man paid the alleged bill. Local police have also not provided information about the case.

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