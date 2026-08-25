50,000 baht bill claim at Pattaya bar divides Thai netizens

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: August 25, 2026, 1:20 PM
1 minute read
50,000 baht bill claim at Pattaya bar divides Thai netizens | Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/ เหยี่ยวข่าว ภูเก็ต Newshawk Phuket

A foreign man was filmed running from a group of Thai people in Pattaya after allegedly leaving a bar without paying a bill reportedly worth around 50,000 baht. The footage divided Thai social media users.

The Newshawk Phuket Facebook page shared the video on Sunday, August 23, with a caption stating that the foreign man drank at a bar and ran away when he saw a bill worth several tens of thousands of baht.

The footage shows five or six people, including motorcycle taxi riders, chasing the foreign man. He was wearing a black T-shirt, beige shorts, flipflops and a cap as he ran from the entertainment venue towards the footpath along the beach.

Foreigner chased over unpaid bill at Pattaya bar
Photo via Facebook/ เหยี่ยวข่าว ภูเก็ต Newshawk Phuket

The person recording the video got on a motorcycle and followed the foreigner. The man can be heard repeatedly shouting, “Help me!” as he continued running. He eventually appeared to tire, allowing one of the motorcycle taxi riders to catch him.

The footage then cuts to the foreign man lying shirtless on the beach. He appeared to have injuries, although the source does not confirm how they were caused. A police officer was also present at the scene.

Another foreign man seen in the footage was heard telling him that he owed approximately 50,000 baht to a bar.

Foreign man accused of escaping bill in Pattaya
Photo via Facebook/ เหยี่ยวข่าว ภูเก็ต Newshawk Phuket

The video prompted mixed reactions online. Some users criticised the foreign man for allegedly leaving without paying, while others questioned the reported amount, saying it appeared unusually high for one person drinking alone.

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Some social media users alleged that the bar may have attempted to overcharge the foreigner and claimed that similar incidents had happened previously. These claims have not been independently confirmed.

There has been no official report explaining how the incident ended or whether the foreign man paid the alleged bill. Local police have also not provided information about the case.

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: August 25, 2026, 1:20 PM
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Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.