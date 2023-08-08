Coastal caper: Foreign thief takes a ‘wheely’ wild ride with unattended motorbike in Pattaya

Pictures courtesy of Pattaya News.

In the serene coastal town of Pattaya, a regular day veered off course when an opportunist foreign thief playfully “wheely”-ed away with an unwatched motorbike, melting into the bustling throng. This surprising escapade revved up the pressing query about individual safety and communal security in our day-to-day adventures

The black and white Honda Click 125i motorbike, owned by a woman known as S. Kenyota, vanished under mysterious circumstances in the heart of Pattaya on Third Road. According to her unnamed boyfriend, who told the story to The Pattaya News, the bike was allegedly stolen by an unidentified foreign male.

The incident occurred on Saturday, July 22. The motorbike was parked outside the Double Kiss Pool Hall & Sports Lounge situated on Soi 21 in the Nongprue sub-district of Banglamung district, Chon Buri. Unbeknownst to Kenyota, she inadvertently left the key in the ignition, paving the way for the opportunistic foreign thief.

The unexpected theft was caught on CCTV cameras. A careful study of the footage revealed how the foreign thief quickly seized the opportunity. On observing the motorbike key still in its ignition, the masked suspect swiftly sprang into action. He instantly returned, mounted the unguarded motorcycle and raced off, effectively eluding detection.

The footage indicated that the suspect might be of foreign descent. However, his precise nationality remains veiled under a mask and lowered hat.

Interestingly, the effect of this unfortunate incident in Pattaya wasn’t unveiled until the rightful owner exited the bustling lounge. Stunned to find her motorbike missing, Kenyota and her boyfriend sought the assistance of the Pattaya Police. The report has been filed and the investigation is currently underway. With this story gaining traction on social media platforms, the hope is that this amplified attention will speed up the efforts to track down the unknown foreign thief.

Anyone with potential leads regarding this incident is advised to approach the Pattaya Police. The information should reference the details from the police report to assist in piecing together the events as they unfolded. The victim’s boyfriend said…

“As I watched the CCTV footage, I could clearly see the foreigner spotting the key in the ignition and taking off with the motorcycle.”