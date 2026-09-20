Foreign tourist hurt in Pattaya motorbike crash after dog runs out

Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn Ploy Piti-isariyapornPublished: September 20, 2026, 11:00 AM
1 minute read
Foreign tourist hurt in Pattaya motorbike crash after dog runs out | Thaiger
Photo courtesy of เทศกิจพัทยา/ Facebook

A foreign tourist was injured after the motorcycle he was travelling on crashed when a dog ran across a road in Central Pattaya on September 18.

Pattaya municipal officers arrived at the beachfront road and found the man with abrasions on his body. His nationality was not given, and no other injuries were mentioned.

The officers contacted Pattaya Beach lifeguards, who provided first aid and assisted the injured man at the scene. Images from the scene show the lifeguards treating him.

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Foreign tourist hurt in Pattaya motorbike crash after dog runs out
Photo courtesy of เทศกิจพัทยา/ Facebook

The tourist told officers that he wished to travel to hospital on his own. Municipal officers therefore gave him initial assistance and helped facilitate his departure, and he later made his own way to hospital.

Pattaya residents and visitors can contact the city’s 1337 hotline for urgent assistance. The hotline is the city’s channel for urgent help and is open to residents and tourists alike.

Foreign tourist hurt in Pattaya motorbike crash after dog runs out
Photo courtesy of เทศกิจพัทยา/ Facebook

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Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn Ploy Piti-isariyapornPublished: September 20, 2026, 11:00 AM
1 minute read
Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn

Ploy Piti-isariyaporn

With a passion for crafting engaging and informative content, Ploy’s journey as a content writer began as a freelance writer at BkkClub. She covers various lifestyle topics from travel to restaurants and provides the best recommendations as a local herself. Ploy loves art; she goes gallery-hopping during the weekends.
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