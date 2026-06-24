Pattaya police hunt foreign suspect for acid attack on apartment worker

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: June 24, 2026, 9:49 AM
197 1 minute read
Pattaya police hunt foreign suspect for acid attack on apartment worker | Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/ เอ.อี.ซี นิวส์ พัทยา

A foreign man is on the run after throwing acid at a female employee of an apartment building in Pattaya yesterday, June 23.

Police from Mueang Pattaya Police Station were notified of the incident at around 8.40pm at an apartment in Soi Arunothai 2. Officers attended the scene with rescuers from the Sawang Boriboon Dhamastan Foundation.

Officers reported that chemical residue was found across the ground floor reception area and had damaged property.

The injured worker, 43 year old Wilawan Apimaeteethamrong, sustained burns to her face, chest and shoulders. Police reported that more than 40% of her skin was affected. Rescue workers rinsed the substance from her body before transferring her to Mueang Pattaya Hospital in critical condition.

Thai woman attacked by foreigner in Pattaya
Photo via Facebook/ เอ.อี.ซี นิวส์ พัทยา

A colleague, 29 year old Meena, told police that the suspect was a foreign man who was not a resident of the building. According to her account, the foreigner had previously entered the property and walked around different floors, causing concern among residents.

On the day of the incident, the foreign suspect returned to the apartment. Wilawan approached him and asked him to leave. The man reportedly exited the building but later came back carrying a container of liquid.

Meena told police that the suspect went to the reception counter and threw the acid substance at Wilawan before fleeing the scene.

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Staff said they do not know his identity or nationality, but have an image of him taken during an earlier visit. They then shared the picture of the suspect with the police for further legal proceedings.

Acid attack at pattaya apartment
Photo via Facebook/ เอ.อี.ซี นิวส์ พัทยา

Police are reviewing security camera footage from the apartment and the surrounding area to identify and locate the suspect.

In a separate incident on June 13, two foreigners assaulted a Thai motorcycle taxi rider near Tree Town Night Market in Pattaya.

The incident occurred after the taxi rider asked the foreigners to move their motorcycles parked in a restricted area. The taxi rider suffered a serious injury to his right leg. Police have not yet announced any arrests or further developments in that case.

Thai woman suffers acid attack by foreign man
Photo via Facebook/ หนังสือพิมพ์ตำรวจไทย๒๕๖๐

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: June 24, 2026, 9:49 AM
197 1 minute read

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Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.