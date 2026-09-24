Foreign man missing as overnight floods hit Pattaya

A foreign man was swept away by a strong current after falling into a drainage canal near Pattaya during heavy overnight flooding early today, September 24. Two men accompanying him survived, while rescue workers launched a search for the missing man.

Heavy rain began at around 11pm yesterday and continued into the early hours, with runoff from higher ground in Pong and Nong Prue flowing into the city’s drainage canals.

Flooding affected several major roads, including Pattaya Third Road, the railway-side road, Soi Buakhao and Walking Street in South Pattaya. Strong currents developed along roads and drainage channels.

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At around 5am, volunteers from the Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan Foundation received a report of a man falling into a canal in the Noen Phlap Wan area of Nong Prue, Bang Lamung district.

A teenage eyewitness told Amarin TV that three foreign men had been walking together along the flooded road when two fell from a bridge into the canal. The third man managed to grab the bridge railing and avoid falling into the water.

The witness pulled one of the men to safety, but the other was swept away by the strong current. He said both survivors subsequently left the area, although he did not know where they had gone.

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CCTV footage showed the two men walking with their arms around each other’s shoulders, while their companion followed behind carrying an umbrella.

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Rescue workers searched along the canal as rain continued, with flooding around the scene and the strong current making the operation hazardous.

The missing man’s identity and nationality had not been officially confirmed in the initial reports. Witnesses believed the group might be South Korean, but this remains unverified.

The latest floods follow prolonged periods of heavy rain in the city this month, with motorists often left stranded and vehicles stalled in deep water.

The Thai Meteorological Department has also issued a heavy-rain warning for September 23 to 27, with eastern Thailand among the areas at risk of flash flooding and runoff.

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