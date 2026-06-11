Foreigner hurt stepping in as man beats girlfriend in Pattaya

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: June 11, 2026, 11:38 AM
301 1 minute read
Foreigner hurt stepping in as man beats girlfriend in Pattaya | Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/ เช็กข่าวพัทยา

A foreign man was injured after intervening in a physical assault involving a Thai woman and her boyfriend at a restaurant in Pattaya yesterday, June 10.

Officers from Mueang Pattaya Police Station were called to a restaurant in Soi Thepprasit 8 at about 8.20pm yesterday, following reports of a violent altercation. Police arrested 36 year old Thai man, Sittichai, as he attempted to flee the scene in his car.

A video recorded by a food delivery rider showed Sitthichai attacking his girlfriend, who was lying on the road while defending herself. According to witnesses, the woman managed to escape and sought help inside a nearby restaurant.

Thai woman attacked by boyfriend in Pattaya
Photo via Facebook/ ฐานพร เลาริทเซ่น

Sittichai followed her into the premises and attempted to force her to leave. A foreign customer dining at the restaurant then intervened and helped the woman.

The footage showed the foreign man in a white T-shirt striking Sittichai on the face in an effort to stop him from grabbing the woman. The confrontation then shifted to the foreign man. Sittichai attacked the foreigner, leading another Thai woman to step in to help.

Food delivery riders and other people at the restaurant managed to separate those involved and pushed Sittichai away from the premises. Staff then locked the restaurant’s front entrance while the woman was moved to a rear area for safety.

Pattaya physical assault injures innocent foreigner
Photo via Facebook/ เช็กข่าวพัทยา

However, Sittichai returned and kicked the door open before entering the restaurant again. He attempted to continue the confrontation and later broke a glass bottle, using it to threaten his girlfriend and others present.

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Police arrived before the situation escalated further and took the accused into custody. According to Channel 8, officers discovered that the accused was wanted in connection with a previous assault case in Bangkok. He was taken to the police station for further legal proceedings.

For the latest incident, the woman, the injured foreign man and the restaurant owner had not filed formal complaints at the time of reporting. Local outlet Check Khao Pattaya reported that those involved did not wish to complicate the legal process and therefore decided against pursuing legal action.

Foreign hero injured in physical assault involved Pattaya couple
Photo via Facebook/ เช็กข่าวพัทยา

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: June 11, 2026, 11:38 AM
301 1 minute read

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Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.