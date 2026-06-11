Foreigner hurt stepping in as man beats girlfriend in Pattaya

A foreign man was injured after intervening in a physical assault involving a Thai woman and her boyfriend at a restaurant in Pattaya yesterday, June 10.

Officers from Mueang Pattaya Police Station were called to a restaurant in Soi Thepprasit 8 at about 8.20pm yesterday, following reports of a violent altercation. Police arrested 36 year old Thai man, Sittichai, as he attempted to flee the scene in his car.

A video recorded by a food delivery rider showed Sitthichai attacking his girlfriend, who was lying on the road while defending herself. According to witnesses, the woman managed to escape and sought help inside a nearby restaurant.

Sittichai followed her into the premises and attempted to force her to leave. A foreign customer dining at the restaurant then intervened and helped the woman.

The footage showed the foreign man in a white T-shirt striking Sittichai on the face in an effort to stop him from grabbing the woman. The confrontation then shifted to the foreign man. Sittichai attacked the foreigner, leading another Thai woman to step in to help.

Food delivery riders and other people at the restaurant managed to separate those involved and pushed Sittichai away from the premises. Staff then locked the restaurant’s front entrance while the woman was moved to a rear area for safety.

However, Sittichai returned and kicked the door open before entering the restaurant again. He attempted to continue the confrontation and later broke a glass bottle, using it to threaten his girlfriend and others present.

Police arrived before the situation escalated further and took the accused into custody. According to Channel 8, officers discovered that the accused was wanted in connection with a previous assault case in Bangkok. He was taken to the police station for further legal proceedings.

For the latest incident, the woman, the injured foreign man and the restaurant owner had not filed formal complaints at the time of reporting. Local outlet Check Khao Pattaya reported that those involved did not wish to complicate the legal process and therefore decided against pursuing legal action.