Foreign man held over alleged convenience store theft in Pattaya

Municipal officers and beach lifeguards detained a foreign man in Jomtien, Pattaya, yesterday, November 9, after staff at a convenience store reported that he had taken goods without paying.

The officers held the man at the scene before coordinating with Pattaya City Police Station to hand him over for further legal proceedings.

Pattaya City’s law enforcement unit said its Jomtien team responded to the store’s complaint with assistance from local beach lifeguards.

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The man was described only as a foreign national with a dishevelled appearance. His nationality was not disclosed, nor were details of the goods he allegedly took or their value.

No charges have been announced at the time of reporting.

Under Thailand’s Penal Code, theft carries a maximum penalty of three years in prison and a fine of up to 6,000 baht, regardless of the value of the stolen goods. Foreign nationals convicted of criminal offences may also face immigration consequences.

In Patong last month, two foreign tourists were accused of hiding goods in a bag at a convenience store, after a Thai shopper alerted staff.

Similarly, in Ao Nang, Krabi, a jewellery shop shared CCTV footage showing a foreign woman taking two necklaces worth 1,480 baht without paying, warning other businesses to be alert for similar incidents.

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