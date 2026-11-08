Foreign man filmed urinating on Pattaya Beach despite warning

A foreign man was filmed urinating openly on Pattaya Beach despite being confronted by a passerby, prompting complaints from locals who say similar incidents have become a recurring problem.

The incident took place near the entrance to Walking Street in South Pattaya, close to the former wastewater treatment facility. The video, shared by a Facebook user yesterday, November 7, shows a foreign man urinating near the beach while other pedestrians walk past.

The footage also shows someone confronting the foreign man, who ignored the warning and walked away after finishing.

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Following the video’s circulation online, reporters visited the location and found it was a busy section of the beachfront where locals and tourists regularly gather.

The Pattaya News reported that the person who filmed the incident criticised the man’s behaviour, pointing out that public toilets were available nearby for just 5 to 10 baht. Despite this, he chose to urinate on the beach in full view of passersby.

According to the witness, this was not an isolated incident, with some other foreign tourists repeatedly seen urinating in public along the beach.

The witness urged local officials to increase patrols along Pattaya Beach and remind tourists to use public toilets and keep the area clean, hoping to prevent similar incidents and protect the city’s reputation as an international tourist destination.

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