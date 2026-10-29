Foreign man dies in Pattaya condo fall, cause unknown

A foreign man died after falling from a high-rise condominium in Nakluea, Pattaya, yesterday, October 28. Police are investigating the circumstances after CCTV footage failed to establish how he fell from the building.

The Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan Pattaya rescue centre received a report of the incident at approximately 3.06am at a condo on Sukhumvit Road in Naklua, Bang Lamung district, Chon Buri.

Officers from Bang Lamung Police Station and rescue volunteers arrived to find the man’s body in the parking area below the building.

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The deceased was believed to be a foreign national aged between 25 and 40. His name and nationality had not been confirmed.

Initial investigations suggested that he fell from around the 29th floor and struck the edge of a fourth-floor balcony before reaching the ground.

However, a rescue worker said the fall appeared to have originated from above the 20th floor, and the exact location has yet to be established.

Police and rescue workers cordoned off the scene while examining the building and surrounding area. Investigators reported finding no obvious signs of physical assault during their preliminary inspection.

Officers also examined security camera footage from inside the condominium, but it did not establish the circumstances leading to the fall.

Police are expected to review further evidence and question people connected with the building as they work to determine what happened. No official conclusion on the cause of the fall had been announced at the time of reporting.

The incident occurred just five days after a 61 year old Chinese man died following a fall from a Pattaya condominium on October 23.

In that separate case, police found a handwritten note inside the man’s flat and were continuing to investigate the circumstances of his death.

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