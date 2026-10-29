Foreign man dies in Pattaya condo fall, cause unknown

Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan TurnerPublished: October 29, 2026, 1:40 PM
1 minute read
Foreign man dies in Pattaya condo fall, cause unknown
Photo via Pattaya News

A foreign man died after falling from a high-rise condominium in Nakluea, Pattaya, yesterday, October 28. Police are investigating the circumstances after CCTV footage failed to establish how he fell from the building.

The Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan Pattaya rescue centre received a report of the incident at approximately 3.06am at a condo on Sukhumvit Road in Naklua, Bang Lamung district, Chon Buri.

Officers from Bang Lamung Police Station and rescue volunteers arrived to find the man’s body in the parking area below the building.

ADVERTISEMENT

The deceased was believed to be a foreign national aged between 25 and 40. His name and nationality had not been confirmed.

Initial investigations suggested that he fell from around the 29th floor and struck the edge of a fourth-floor balcony before reaching the ground.

However, a rescue worker said the fall appeared to have originated from above the 20th floor, and the exact location has yet to be established.

Police and rescue workers cordoned off the scene while examining the building and surrounding area. Investigators reported finding no obvious signs of physical assault during their preliminary inspection.

Related Articles

Officers also examined security camera footage from inside the condominium, but it did not establish the circumstances leading to the fall.

Police are expected to review further evidence and question people connected with the building as they work to determine what happened. No official conclusion on the cause of the fall had been announced at the time of reporting.

The incident occurred just five days after a 61 year old Chinese man died following a fall from a Pattaya condominium on October 23.

In that separate case, police found a handwritten note inside the man’s flat and were continuing to investigate the circumstances of his death.

In related news:

ADVERTISEMENT

Follow on Google News
Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan TurnerPublished: October 29, 2026, 1:40 PM
1 minute read
Photo of Ryan Turner

Ryan Turner

Ryan is a journalist graduate from Mahidol University with a passion for writing all kinds of content from news to lifestyle articles. Outside of work, Ryan loves everything to do with history, reading, and sports.
Latest Thailand News
People&#8217;s Party MP at risk for reposting Anutin&#8217;s fake transfer slip shared on Facebook Politics News

People’s Party MP at risk for reposting Anutin’s fake transfer slip shared on Facebook

2 hours ago
Golden retriever attack in Rayong believed to be triggered by hunger Eastern Thailand News

Golden retriever attack in Rayong believed to be triggered by hunger

2 hours ago
China Airlines plane stuck on runway at Suvarnabhumi Airport Aviation News

China Airlines plane stuck on runway at Suvarnabhumi Airport

3 hours ago
Kuwait Airways begins twice-weekly direct Phuket flights Aviation News

Kuwait Airways begins twice-weekly direct Phuket flights

3 hours ago
Police arrest 5 in network sending Thai women to Singapore for sex work Crime News

Police arrest 5 in network sending Thai women to Singapore for sex work

3 hours ago
Thai beauty blogger accuses Suvarnabhumi Airport officer of attempted assault Bangkok News

Thai beauty blogger accuses Suvarnabhumi Airport officer of attempted assault

3 hours ago
French man arrested on Koh Samui over 50 million baht tax fraud case Crime News

French man arrested on Koh Samui over 50 million baht tax fraud case

3 hours ago
Five tourists rescued after getting lost in Chon Buri forest Thailand News

Five tourists rescued after getting lost in Chon Buri forest

4 hours ago
Beauty queen denies role in forest land deal, divorces husband Crime News

Beauty queen denies role in forest land deal, divorces husband

4 hours ago
Thailand weather today, 29 October: heavy rain in 12 provinces, Bangkok showers Thailand Weather Updates

Thailand weather today, 29 October: heavy rain in 12 provinces, Bangkok showers

7 hours ago
Chinese woman says online date tricks her into abduction in Thailand Bangkok News

Chinese woman says online date tricks her into abduction in Thailand

20 hours ago
Thailand hotel closures jump 42% as tourism struggles Business News

Thailand hotel closures jump 42% as tourism struggles

21 hours ago
Chinese woman crashes SUV into motorcycle, killing Chon Buri girl Road deaths

Chinese woman crashes SUV into motorcycle, killing Chon Buri girl

21 hours ago
Thai food vendor caught picking toenails with kitchen knife Thailand News

Thai food vendor caught picking toenails with kitchen knife

21 hours ago
Buriram woman killed in hit-and-run involving monk&#8217;s car Thailand News

Buriram woman killed in hit-and-run involving monk’s car

22 hours ago
Thai customer overpays 257 baht for 25 baht product, vendor refuses refund Thailand News

Thai customer overpays 257 baht for 25 baht product, vendor refuses refund

22 hours ago
Chinese employer killed in alleged attack by four Myanmar workers Crime News

Chinese employer killed in alleged attack by four Myanmar workers

23 hours ago
Thai man accuses police of assaulting him at station in Bangkok Bangkok News

Thai man accuses police of assaulting him at station in Bangkok

23 hours ago
Together Festival 2026 Bangkok reveals first-wave artist lineup Events

Together Festival 2026 Bangkok reveals first-wave artist lineup

24 hours ago
Thailand weighs visa-free entry for Mexico, Colombia, Uzbekistan Tourism News

Thailand weighs visa-free entry for Mexico, Colombia, Uzbekistan

24 hours ago
Phitsanulok residents wear Thai costumes for ID cards Thailand News

Phitsanulok residents wear Thai costumes for ID cards

1 day ago
Israeli woman to be deported after disturbances on Koh Pha Ngan Thailand News

Israeli woman to be deported after disturbances on Koh Pha Ngan

1 day ago
Thailand gears up for 2028 ASEAN chairmanship, plans over 100 events Politics News

Thailand gears up for 2028 ASEAN chairmanship, plans over 100 events

1 day ago
4 Chinese men arrested with crystal meth and Yaba in Chiang Mai Chiang Mai News

4 Chinese men arrested with crystal meth and Yaba in Chiang Mai

1 day ago
TMD postpones winter announcement and predicts more rain in south Thailand Weather Updates

TMD postpones winter announcement and predicts more rain in south

1 day ago
Back to top button
Next articlePattaya Bikini Beach Race returns October 31 with Halloween theme