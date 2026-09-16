Pattaya teenager says foreigner punches him after he offers help

A foreign man was taken to a police station for questioning after allegedly punching a 17 year old Thai boy in the face in South Pattaya today, September 16.

Mueang Pattaya Police Station officers, along with rescue workers from the Sawang Borriboon Dhamastan Foundation, were alerted to the incident at roughly 6am and went to the roadside location, where they found the injured teenager.

The teenager told police that he had been punched in the face by the foreign man. The foreigner’s identity and nationality were not disclosed.

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The teenager said he had seen the foreign man and a Thai woman, believed to be his girlfriend, pushing a motorcycle towards a convenience store. The foreigner left the motorcycle at the shop before the pair walked towards the entrance to Southern Pattaya.

The teenager said he followed the couple on his motorcycle because he wanted to offer help if they needed it. When he approached them, he claimed that he saw the pair arguing.

He spoke with the Thai woman and learned that the argument concerned a missing motorcycle key. The woman then asked him to take her back to the motorcycle so they could search for the key again.

The teenager agreed to help. He said he did not know what had triggered the foreign man, but claimed the man suddenly punched him in the face.

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Pattaya News reported that police accompanied the foreign man to Mueang Pattaya Police Station for questioning. No information had been released on whether he had been charged or faced any legal punishment over the alleged assault.

A similar incident was reported in Pattaya in June, when a group of Thai men reportedly intervened in an altercation between a Swedish man and his Thai girlfriend. The foreigner reportedly turned his attention towards the Thai men, resulting in a wider confrontation.

Another incident involving foreign nationals was reported in Pattaya during the same month. Two foreigners reportedly attacked a Thai motorcycle taxi rider after he asked them to move their motorcycles from an area where parking was prohibited.