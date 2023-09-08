Pattaya floating market in hot water: Fire disaster causes millions in losses

Picture courtesy of Pattaya News.

Pattaya’s Four Regions Floating Market succumbed to a fierce inferno, causing extensive damage and leaving a financial toll of at least 50 million baht. The fire, said to have ignited at a wooden restroom building, was reported at 8.30pm yesterday, with no significant injuries or fatalities reported as of yet.

Located on Sukhumvit Road, the Four Regions Floating Market was besieged by the blaze, prompting a swift response from the Pattaya City Police, firefighters with about 20 fire engines, and the local press. Although the fire was largely subdued, small pockets of flames and embers persisted, posing a continued challenge to the firefighters.

According to market staff, they noticed sparks just as they were finishing work around 7pm, which swiftly grew into a fire that began at the wooden toilets in the heart of the market. The fire rapidly spread, leading to an initial estimation of damages amounting to a minimum of 50 million baht.

As the flames engulfed the market, many employees and vendors were seen frantically trying to salvage their belongings and stalls.

Firefighters, however, promptly ordered them to abandon their efforts, evacuate the market, and move to safety. While there were reports of minor injuries from employees scrambling to escape the conflagration, Pattaya City officials confirmed that there were no severe injuries. Some vendors even resorted to jumping into the surrounding canals and lakes to flee the flames.

Pattaya City Mayor Poramese Ngampiches promptly arrived at the scene to set up a command centre alongside senior firefighting officials. The objective was to ascertain the cause of the fire and provide support to those affected.

Spread over approximately 60 acres, the Pattaya Floating Market is a major tourist hub segregated into four different regions. It is primarily constructed of bamboo and wood, housing hundreds of vendors and stalls. On a typical day, it attracts thousands of tourists, primarily from Asia or domestic Thai tourists. Fortunately, as the fire broke out after closing hours, there were a few people present at the attraction.

Among the inhabitants of the park are a number of elephants, which were seen being guided to safety by handlers earlier in the night, Pattaya News reported.

As this is an ongoing situation, further updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

