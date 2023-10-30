Fire at renowned Pattaya hotel triggers panic among Indian tourists

Photo courtesy of รักสยาม นิวส์

Pattaya, a beautiful city known for its beaches and nightlife, was shaken by an unfortunate incident yesterday. A fire broke out at a well-renowned hotel nestled on Soi 4 in the bustling area of Central Pattaya, Nongprue sub-district, Chon Buri province. The fire, which started at approximately 6am, led to a wave of panic amongst the guests, with a large number of them being Indian tourists, who had to evacuate the building promptly.

Two fire engines, along with the diligent Pattaya fire department, were quick to arrive at the scene. On their arrival, they were met with thick smoke which was emanating from the conference room located on the second floor of the seven-storey hotel. The sight of the smoke was a clear indication of the severity of the fire.

As the hotel’s guests were being evacuated, a few of them, who were at a safe distance from the fire, decided to stay on their balconies and observe the situation. Despite the dangerous circumstances, their curiosity was piqued, as they watched the firefighters in action.

The firefighters, armed with their hoses, started dousing the fire while also using a smoke extractor. However, they faced a significant challenge in completely ventilating the smoke. The conference room, where the fire had originated, had insufficient windows and ventilation which posed a considerable hindrance to the firefighters’ efforts.

The authorities confirmed that, fortunately, there were no casualties or injuries from the incident, reported The Pattaya News. The fire was eventually put out, but it took an extended period for the firefighters to fully ventilate the hotel and rid it of the smoke. An investigation is currently underway to determine the cause of the fire.

