Finnish expat found dead in Pattaya home after neighbours report foul odour

Image courtesy of Pattaya News

A Finnish national was found dead in his home in Pattaya on Sunday night, August 27th. The incident came to light after locals reported an unpleasant smell coming from the house located in Pattaya Rung Rueng Village, Banglamung District, Chonburi. Upon arrival, Pattaya police and emergency responders discovered the lifeless body of 54 years old Tim Jjhani Muhonen, lying on his bed.

There were no signs of violence, disturbance of property, or foul play observed at the scene. Three motorcycles were parked outside the house, and the front gate was wide open. Preliminary investigations suggest that the man had been dead for at least seven days before his body was found.

Neighbouring residents had been enduring the unsettling odour for nearly a week before deciding to alert the authorities. The discomfort and inability to sleep due to the strong smell led the villagers to take action.

The neighbours shared that the house was solely occupied by the deceased, who had recently received a visit from an unidentified Thai woman. They overheard the woman asking Muhonen not to lock the front gate as she might return. After this incident, no one saw the man again until the distressing discovery of his body.

As the investigation continues, the police have reached out to the Finnish embassy to inform them of the unfortunate event.

Despite being widely referred to as a tourist by the neighbours and local media, The Pattaya News reported that Muhonen appeared to have been residing in Thailand for a significant amount of time, suggesting he might have been an expatriate.

