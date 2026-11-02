Fake cosplaying delivery rider arrested over slew of Pattaya bag snatches

Police have arrested a man accused of more than 10 bag snatches in Pattaya, allegedly targeting foreign tourists, after an officer stopped him near Central Pattaya at 6.19pm yesterday, November 1, wearing a delivery jacket, a skirt and stockings.

Pattaya Police Station charged the 34 year old suspect, Por, with snatching property using a vehicle.

According to police, the latest theft happened on October 29 in Pattaya, where a man posing as a food delivery rider, in a full-face helmet on a blue motorcycle, allegedly grabbed a bag a customer had left on a shop counter and rode off.

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In another case, he allegedly took a foreign tourist’s shoulder bag holding cash and a phone worth more than 60,000 baht in total.

Police said the man usually chose beer bars and roadside shops where customers left bags or valuables on the counter, then waited nearby on his motorbike with the engine running until the owner turned away.

Investigators traced the man and his motorbike through CCTV, but found he rented a room in Si Racha district, Chon Buri, and rode into Pattaya and back.

Officers searching his room found items they believe link to the thefts, including shoulder bags, bank cards, 150 Norwegian kroner (about 540 baht), and other belongings. They also seized a helmet, a jacket, a short blue skirt and other clothes, which police say he used to disguise himself as a cosplayer.

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A 70 year old Belgian man who had reported a theft on October 26 came to the station and identified the accused, telling police his bag had held 2,000 baht in cash and a phone worth about 40,000 baht. He thanked officers for the arrest and for recovering the property, and said he and his wife were delighted.

The Pattaya News reported that the man at first refused to answer questions and said he would speak only in court, but admitted the thefts after officers showed him the evidence and victims identified him.

In a separate case in May, Bang Lamung police arrested a 33 year old Thai man within hours of a motorcycle bag snatch that left a Belgian woman injured in Pattaya, using security footage and a currency exchange he had visited to find him.

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