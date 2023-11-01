Pattaya: Extinct Neptune’s Cup Sponge rediscovered

Photo courtesy of Pattaya News

A wave of enthusiasm has swept through the environmental community in Pattaya, following the exciting rediscovery of the Neptune’s Cup Sponge, a marine creature believed to have been extinct. This incredible find was announced by Dr Thon Thamrongnawasawat, serving as the Associate Dean for the Faculty of Fisheries at Kasetsart University, via a post on his personal Facebook page.

The Neptune’s Cup Sponge, previously presumed to be wiped from existence, has been spotted in the waters surrounding Pattaya. Its remarkable size, reaching up to one metre in both width and diameter, makes it an extraordinary specimen within its species. This peculiar sponge has a shape reminiscent of a wine glass, hence the moniker “Neptune’s Wine Glass.”

Over a century ago, its size and shape even lent itself well to being used as infant bathing tubs. These sponges are filter feeders and can live an impressively long life, sometimes extending over several decades, provided they remain undisturbed by fishing tools, anchors or substantial marine debris.

However, it was the sponge’s uniqueness that led to its decline. Historical scientific documents indicate that Neptune’s Cup Sponge, due to its unusual shape, attracted collectors globally after its initial discovery in the early 1800s. The sponge was overharvested to the point where it was on the brink of extinction. The creature was last sighted in Indonesia during the early 1900s.

Dr Thon expressed immense joy over the new sightings of the Neptune’s Cup Sponge around Pattaya. These specimens inhabit sandy zones at a depth of 7 to 8 metres in the Pattaya sea. Adding to the wonder of this rediscovery is the fact that there have been no reports of similar sightings in other regions of the Thai sea, according to Dr Thon.

The environmentalist offered a word of caution to those encountering these marine creatures, whether in Thailand or elsewhere. Given their rarity – with an estimated global population of just around 50 – it is crucial not to touch or disturb these sponges, reported Pattaya News.

Conservation efforts

Interestingly, it is believed that more than 50% of the global population of this sponge species resides in Pattaya. Dr Thon emphasised the importance of conservation efforts, urging everyone to contribute to preserving these sponges so they can continue to grow and reproduce for future generations.

The astonishing rediscovery of Neptune’s Cup Sponge in Pattaya is indeed a testament to the resilience and adaptability of nature. It serves as a reminder of the need for global cooperation towards conservation and the protection of our precious marine life.

