Dutch tourist’s 4,000 euro necklace stolen on Pattaya Beach

Photo courtesy of The Pattaya News

A Dutch tourist reported a gold necklace worth 140,000 baht (approximately 4,000 euros) stolen after a late-night encounter with a group of transgender women on Pattaya Beach in the early hours of Friday, June 13.

The complaint was filed at 3.30am at Pattaya City Police Station. The tourist, identified only as Ferdy, was accompanied by his Thai female friend when he reported the incident.

Ferdy told police he had left his hotel on Soi 9 between 12.45am and 2am and was walking along the beach towards central Pattaya when two to three transgender women approached him. The women struck up a conversation, became friendly, hugged him, and then left the area.

He said he only noticed the necklace was missing when he met his friend further along the beach. Ferdy confirmed he had been wearing it the entire time and had not removed it at any point during the evening.

Police believe the theft took place somewhere between Soi 7 and Soi 9 on Pattaya Beach, an area close to the police station itself.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Thongsak Inphadung, an investigator at Pattaya City Police Station, accepted the complaint and has assigned a team to review CCTV footage from the surrounding area. Legal proceedings will follow once suspects have been identified.

This type of distraction theft, where suspects engage a target in friendly physical contact before slipping away with valuables, is a known method used in busy tourist areas across Thailand. Visitors to Pattaya Beach are regularly reminded to guard their belongings, particularly during late-night hours when foot traffic thins and opportunities for theft increase, reported The Pattaya News.