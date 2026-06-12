Dutch tourist reports 140,000 baht necklace theft in Pattaya

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: June 12, 2026, 11:07 AM
1,282 1 minute read
Dutch tourist reports 140,000 baht necklace theft in Pattaya | Thaiger
Edited photo made with photo from Siam Chon News

A Dutch tourist filed a police complaint in Pattaya today, June 12, after reporting that a group of transgender women allegedly stole his gold necklace worth about 4,000 euros, or around 140,000 baht, near Pattaya Beach.

The tourist, 53 year old Ferdy Andree Singels, went to Mueang Pattaya Police Station with a Thai female friend to report the incident. The alleged theft happened along Pattaya Beach between Soi 7 and Soi 9, Nong Prue subdistrict, Bang Lamung district.

According to the tourist’s friend, Singels left his hotel in Soi Pattaya 9 sometime between 12.45am and 2am to walk along the beach. He walked from the Soi 9 area towards Central Pattaya.

A Dutch tourist alleged that his 140,000 baht gold necklace was stolen after a group of transgender women approached him near Pattaya Beach.
Photo via Siam Chon News

During the walk, two to three transgender women allegedly approached him, started a conversation, hugged him, and offered sexual services.

Singels refused the offer before the group walked away. At the time, he did not realise any property was missing.

After later checking his belongings, he found that the gold necklace he had been wearing was gone. He believed the group had taken advantage of the moment when they came close to him before removing the necklace.

Siam Chon reported that he then went to Mueang Pattaya Police Station to file a complaint at 3.30am.

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Police have coordinated with the investigation team to inspect the scene. Officers are also checking nearby CCTV footage for clues to identify those involved and proceed with legal action.

A Dutch tourist alleged that his 140,000 baht gold necklace was stolen after a group of transgender women approached him near Pattaya Beach.
Photo via Siam Chon News

Under Thai law, the alleged removal of another person’s property without consent may constitute theft under Section 334 of the Criminal Code, which carries a penalty of up to three years’ imprisonment, a fine of up to 60,000 baht, or both.

At the time of reporting, no suspect had been identified.

In a separate Pattaya theft case, a Swedish tourist reported losing more than 100,000 baht in cash after allegedly being robbed by a group of Thai transwomen at a condominium.

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: June 12, 2026, 11:07 AM
1,282 1 minute read

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Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.