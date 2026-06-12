Dutch tourist reports 140,000 baht necklace theft in Pattaya

A Dutch tourist filed a police complaint in Pattaya today, June 12, after reporting that a group of transgender women allegedly stole his gold necklace worth about 4,000 euros, or around 140,000 baht, near Pattaya Beach.

The tourist, 53 year old Ferdy Andree Singels, went to Mueang Pattaya Police Station with a Thai female friend to report the incident. The alleged theft happened along Pattaya Beach between Soi 7 and Soi 9, Nong Prue subdistrict, Bang Lamung district.

According to the tourist’s friend, Singels left his hotel in Soi Pattaya 9 sometime between 12.45am and 2am to walk along the beach. He walked from the Soi 9 area towards Central Pattaya.

During the walk, two to three transgender women allegedly approached him, started a conversation, hugged him, and offered sexual services.

Singels refused the offer before the group walked away. At the time, he did not realise any property was missing.

After later checking his belongings, he found that the gold necklace he had been wearing was gone. He believed the group had taken advantage of the moment when they came close to him before removing the necklace.

Siam Chon reported that he then went to Mueang Pattaya Police Station to file a complaint at 3.30am.

Police have coordinated with the investigation team to inspect the scene. Officers are also checking nearby CCTV footage for clues to identify those involved and proceed with legal action.

Under Thai law, the alleged removal of another person’s property without consent may constitute theft under Section 334 of the Criminal Code, which carries a penalty of up to three years’ imprisonment, a fine of up to 60,000 baht, or both.

At the time of reporting, no suspect had been identified.

In a separate Pattaya theft case, a Swedish tourist reported losing more than 100,000 baht in cash after allegedly being robbed by a group of Thai transwomen at a condominium.