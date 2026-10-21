Drunk woman undresses, attacks police outside Pattaya convenience store

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: October 21, 2026, 5:09 PM
1 minute read
Drunk woman undresses, attacks police outside Pattaya convenience store
Photo via Facebook/ Chonburinews

A woman was taken to a police station after stripping naked and assaulting officers outside a convenience store in Pattaya yesterday, October 20.

Officers from Mueang Pattaya Police Station were called to the scene in Soi 15, central Pattaya, at about 10pm after reports of a disturbance.

Police reportedly found the woman naked and shouting, causing concern among people in the area and motorists. When officers approached to calm her down, she resisted, struck an officer with a liquor bottle and splashed alcohol on him.

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The officers sustained minor injuries, according to the report. Footage shared by Channel 7 showed two officers attempting to restrain the woman as she resisted.

Naked Thai woman arrested in Pattaya
Photo via Channel 7

Chon Buri News reported that officers spent some time trying to control her. She refused to leave the area and denied wrongdoing. Police eventually made her put on her clothes and took her to the station.

A 16 year old witness told police and news agencies that she had gone to the convenience store to buy food when she saw the woman shouting outside. The woman then reportedly walked into the middle of the road, removed her clothes and continued shouting.

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Concerned for the safety of people nearby and the woman herself, the witness called police.

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Thai woman strips naked and attacks police
Photo via Facebook/ Chonburinews

Officers reportedly could not establish the woman’s identity because she was heavily intoxicated. They planned to keep her at the station until she had sobered up before questioning her further and considering legal proceedings.

The source report suggested the woman could face a fine of up to 5,000 baht for public nudity or indecent conduct, as well as a possible additional charge over the assault on an officer. However, it did not confirm which charges had been formally filed.

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: October 21, 2026, 5:09 PM
1 minute read
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.

Reviewed by Ryan Turner, English News Editor

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