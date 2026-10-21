Drunk woman undresses, attacks police outside Pattaya convenience store

A woman was taken to a police station after stripping naked and assaulting officers outside a convenience store in Pattaya yesterday, October 20.

Officers from Mueang Pattaya Police Station were called to the scene in Soi 15, central Pattaya, at about 10pm after reports of a disturbance.

Police reportedly found the woman naked and shouting, causing concern among people in the area and motorists. When officers approached to calm her down, she resisted, struck an officer with a liquor bottle and splashed alcohol on him.

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The officers sustained minor injuries, according to the report. Footage shared by Channel 7 showed two officers attempting to restrain the woman as she resisted.

Chon Buri News reported that officers spent some time trying to control her. She refused to leave the area and denied wrongdoing. Police eventually made her put on her clothes and took her to the station.

A 16 year old witness told police and news agencies that she had gone to the convenience store to buy food when she saw the woman shouting outside. The woman then reportedly walked into the middle of the road, removed her clothes and continued shouting.

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Concerned for the safety of people nearby and the woman herself, the witness called police.

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Officers reportedly could not establish the woman’s identity because she was heavily intoxicated. They planned to keep her at the station until she had sobered up before questioning her further and considering legal proceedings.

The source report suggested the woman could face a fine of up to 5,000 baht for public nudity or indecent conduct, as well as a possible additional charge over the assault on an officer. However, it did not confirm which charges had been formally filed.

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