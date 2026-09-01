Drunk Indian tourist found unconscious after alleged Pattaya fight

A heavily intoxicated Indian tourist was found unconscious and vomiting on a Pattaya road early today, September 1, after allegedly provoking people before becoming involved in a fight.

Pattaya City Police and Tourist Police responded to the incident at about 4.20am. Sawang Boriboon rescue workers were also called to assist.

Officers found 48 year old Indian national Raval Devang Dharnisthkumar unconscious on the road. He appeared heavily intoxicated and had vomited, while fellow Indian nationals were nearby trying to help him. Rescue workers provided first aid before taking him to hospital.

Phannaporn, a 58 year old vendor who witnessed the incident, said the tourist appeared heavily intoxicated and was staggering around the area before the confrontation.

She said he appeared to be trying to provoke people before walking towards a parking area where staff were looking after customers’ vehicles. A disturbance then broke out, and the tourist fell to the ground unconscious, prompting bystanders to call for help.

Pornchai, a 36 year old parking attendant, gave police a more detailed account of the confrontation. He said the tourist entered the parking area and began pulling at one of the customers’ vehicles.

Pornchai said he intervened to prevent damage to the vehicle but was punched once in the face by the tourist. He said he then punched the tourist once in return before the situation developed into a wider disturbance.

According to Pornchai, a motorcycle taxi rider then pushed the Indian tourist, causing him to fall to the ground and lose consciousness.

Police took those involved to Pattaya City Police Station for questioning and are reviewing CCTV footage to establish what happened and determine the circumstances surrounding the fight.

Related news