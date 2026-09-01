Drunk Indian tourist found unconscious after alleged Pattaya fight

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: September 1, 2026, 10:44 AM
1 minute read
Drunk Indian tourist found unconscious after alleged Pattaya fight | Thaiger
Photo via เรารักพัทยา

A heavily intoxicated Indian tourist was found unconscious and vomiting on a Pattaya road early today, September 1, after allegedly provoking people before becoming involved in a fight.

Pattaya City Police and Tourist Police responded to the incident at about 4.20am. Sawang Boriboon rescue workers were also called to assist.

Officers found 48 year old Indian national Raval Devang Dharnisthkumar unconscious on the road. He appeared heavily intoxicated and had vomited, while fellow Indian nationals were nearby trying to help him. Rescue workers provided first aid before taking him to hospital.

A drunk Indian tourist was found unconscious after a Pattaya fight, with witnesses saying he had been staggering around and provoking people.
Photo via เรารักพัทยา

Phannaporn, a 58 year old vendor who witnessed the incident, said the tourist appeared heavily intoxicated and was staggering around the area before the confrontation.

She said he appeared to be trying to provoke people before walking towards a parking area where staff were looking after customers’ vehicles. A disturbance then broke out, and the tourist fell to the ground unconscious, prompting bystanders to call for help.

A drunk Indian tourist was found unconscious after a Pattaya fight, with witnesses saying he had been staggering around and provoking people.
Photo via เรารักพัทยา

Pornchai, a 36 year old parking attendant, gave police a more detailed account of the confrontation. He said the tourist entered the parking area and began pulling at one of the customers’ vehicles.

Pornchai said he intervened to prevent damage to the vehicle but was punched once in the face by the tourist. He said he then punched the tourist once in return before the situation developed into a wider disturbance.

Related Articles

According to Pornchai, a motorcycle taxi rider then pushed the Indian tourist, causing him to fall to the ground and lose consciousness.

Police took those involved to Pattaya City Police Station for questioning and are reviewing CCTV footage to establish what happened and determine the circumstances surrounding the fight.

A drunk Indian tourist was found unconscious after a Pattaya fight, with witnesses saying he had been staggering around and provoking people.
Photo via เรารักพัทยา

Related news

Latest Thailand News
Drunk Indian tourist found unconscious after alleged Pattaya fight | Thaiger Pattaya News

Drunk Indian tourist found unconscious after alleged Pattaya fight

18 seconds ago
Viral video captures Nene Royal stopping fight at Phuket market show | Thaiger Phuket News

Viral video captures Nene Royal stopping fight at Phuket market show

34 minutes ago
Phatthalung teacher allegedly beats, injures student with PVC pipe | Thaiger South Thailand News

Phatthalung teacher allegedly beats, injures student with PVC pipe

55 minutes ago
Chiang Mai couple charged 85,800 baht without consent at beauty clinic | Thaiger Chiang Mai News

Chiang Mai couple charged 85,800 baht without consent at beauty clinic

17 hours ago
Pattaya nightclub dispute ends in gunfire, two hurt | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya nightclub dispute ends in gunfire, two hurt

17 hours ago
Thailand nominee crackdown cuts new filings by 75% | Thaiger Business News

Thailand nominee crackdown cuts new filings by 75%

18 hours ago
Phuket drug investigation expands after teenage arrests | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket drug investigation expands after teenage arrests

18 hours ago
Russian national found dead inside Phuket condominium | Thaiger Phuket News

Russian national found dead inside Phuket condominium

19 hours ago
Songkhla tourism revenue hits 32 billion baht in seven months | Thaiger Tourism News

Songkhla tourism revenue hits 32 billion baht in seven months

19 hours ago
BOI, Airbus shake hands on Bangkok&#8217;s Skywise Asia hub role | Thaiger Business News

BOI, Airbus shake hands on Bangkok’s Skywise Asia hub role

20 hours ago
Samut Prakan zoo elephant show wows lone viewer | Thaiger Thailand News

Samut Prakan zoo elephant show wows lone viewer

20 hours ago
Police accused of acting as nominee for 577 nightclub in Huai Kwang | Thaiger Bangkok News

Police accused of acting as nominee for 577 nightclub in Huai Kwang

21 hours ago
&#8216;Heavily intoxicated&#8217; Chinese driver crashes truck near Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

‘Heavily intoxicated’ Chinese driver crashes truck near Pattaya

21 hours ago
From Phuket night markets to the America&#8217;s Got Talent finale, how Nene Royal is winning over the world | Thaiger Entertainment

From Phuket night markets to the America’s Got Talent finale, how Nene Royal is winning over the world

23 hours ago
Chiang Rai doctor kills 2 first-year students in car crash | Thaiger Road deaths

Chiang Rai doctor kills 2 first-year students in car crash

23 hours ago
TH-AI Passport goes live for 5 million Thais | Thaiger Technology News

TH-AI Passport goes live for 5 million Thais

24 hours ago
Khlong Thom fire leaves trader facing millions in losses | Thaiger Bangkok News

Khlong Thom fire leaves trader facing millions in losses

1 day ago
Tourists rescued from resorts after flash floods hit Saraburi | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Tourists rescued from resorts after flash floods hit Saraburi

1 day ago
Thai AirAsia scales up Phuket capacity for peak season | Thaiger Aviation News

Thai AirAsia scales up Phuket capacity for peak season

1 day ago
US carrier clears Malacca Strait for Thailand | Thaiger Thailand News

US carrier clears Malacca Strait for Thailand

1 day ago
Thailand weather warning covers 43 provinces, Bangkok included | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Thailand weather warning covers 43 provinces, Bangkok included

1 day ago
Nene Royal fan puts singer’s face on his head for AGT Final | Thaiger Thailand News

Nene Royal fan puts singer’s face on his head for AGT Final

2 days ago
Klong Thom fire under control but hot spots remain, Chadchart says | Thaiger Bangkok News

Klong Thom fire under control but hot spots remain, Chadchart says

2 days ago
Bangkok market fire burns for eight hours | Thaiger Thailand News

Bangkok market fire burns for eight hours

2 days ago
Thailand seizes 1.84 million fake goods, damage tops 809 million baht | Thaiger Economy News

Thailand seizes 1.84 million fake goods, damage tops 809 million baht

2 days ago
Pattaya News
Tags
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: September 1, 2026, 10:44 AM
1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul

Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.