A 39 year old Russian woman died after being struck by a car while crossing a road in Pattaya, Chon Buri, as her partner and daughter watched rescuers fight to save her life.

The accident occurred on Jomtien Second Road in Nong Prue subdistrict, Bang Lamung district, at around 12.30am yesterday, November 16.

The victim, identified as Mariia Mindzer, suffered serious injuries after being hit by a black Toyota Camry. Emergency responders from the Sawang Boriboon Rescue Foundation arrived alongside Pattaya police.

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Rescue workers administered first aid and performed CPR before rushing Mindzer to hospital for emergency treatment. She later died from her injuries.

Her partner was reportedly in tears at the scene, while her daughter knelt to pray for her mother’s survival as rescue workers provided assistance.

The driver, identified as 43 year old Bandit Meesrisawat, remained at the scene and gave police his account of the collision.

Bandit said he was driving home after dropping off a customer when he reached a poorly lit section of the road. He claimed that shadows from trees on the central reservation obscured his view of Mindzer as she was crossing the road.

According to Bandit, he did not see the woman until it was too late to avoid hitting her. He said he immediately stopped and contacted emergency services.

Police documented the accident scene and began reviewing nearby CCTV footage to establish how the collision occurred.

Investigators will use the footage and other evidence to determine the circumstances before proceeding with any further legal action.

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