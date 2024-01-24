Domestic dispute escalates to stabbing in Sri Racha worker’s camp

Picture courtesy of Freepik

A chilling incident unfolded in Sri Racha, a city in the province of Chon Buri, Thailand, when a domestic squabble escalated into violence yesterday, January 23. The event took place at a workers’ camp and involved a vicious stabbing of a woman, allegedly by her partner.

The woman who was unfortunately at the receiving end of the violence is Aye, a 25 year old Burmese national. She was reportedly stabbed in the left shoulder during the alarming incident, which occurred around half past noon. Following the violent episode, the alleged attacker, a 29 year old man known as Ihman, fled the scene.

Aye, in her statement to the authorities, revealed that Ihman is her partner. The altercation reportedly ensued when she refused to give him 4,000 baht (US$111), which he wanted to use to buy alcohol. In the ensuing struggle, Aye managed to grab the weapon and retaliate by slashing Ihman’s arm. This defensive move prompted him to make a hurried exit from the scene.

“He stabbed me when I refused to give him 4,000 baht for alcohol,” Aye recounted during her statement to the authorities.

The local law enforcement is currently investigating the incident, and a summons has been issued for Ihman. He is expected to face charges related to the attack. Meanwhile, Aye is being treated for her injuries at Laem Chabang Hospital. The hospital authorities have assured that she is receiving the necessary care for her recovery.

