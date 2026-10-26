Mother asks police to re-examine her daughter’s fall from Pattaya condo

The mother of a 19 year old Thai woman who died after falling from a Pattaya condominium called for a renewed investigation, suspecting her Danish boyfriend of being involved in her death.

Jarupitchaya, known to her family as Cream, fell from the fourth floor of a condominium on Khao Pratamnak Soi 4 on September 13. She died at Chon Buri Hospital three days later.

On October 24, her mother, 39 year old Pathumma, approached the non-profit organisation Saimai Survive, saying she wanted police to investigate the circumstances of her daughter’s death and the possible involvement of her 59 year old Danish boyfriend, identified as Martin in the report.

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Pathumma told the organisation and news agencies that officers from Mueang Pattaya Police Station had previously told her that Cream was hallucinating after taking drugs, attacked her boyfriend and then jumped from the building.

The mother said she had not accepted that explanation but initially lacked enough information to challenge it.

She later found security camera footage that she said showed the Danish man carrying her injured daughter back to their condominium room instead of taking her directly to hospital. Pathumma said witnesses told her they had called a rescue foundation to transport Cream for medical treatment.

The mother also alleged that her daughter had suffered repeated physical abuse during the couple’s relationship, which began in 2023 when Cream was working at a restaurant in Pattaya. She said the man had promised to marry her daughter, but she had opposed the relationship and wanted Cream to leave.

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According to Pathumma, an alleged assault in late August left Cream seriously injured and hospitalised for more than 10 days. She described injuries including a split lip, but said photographs documenting the incident had been deleted.

Cream was discharged from hospital in early September, shortly before her fatal fall.

Pathumma also said residents had heard the couple arguing over jealousy before the incident and alleged that the man had installed a GPS tracker on her daughter. She further claimed that he did not visit Cream while she was receiving hospital treatment.

The mother said she would accept the findings if investigators concluded that her daughter had jumped without anyone else being involved, but wanted the circumstances examined more thoroughly.

Ekkaphop Luangprasert, founder of Saimai Survive, said he would raise the family’s concerns with the commissioner of Provincial Police Region 2 and the Ministry of Justice. No updated findings from a renewed investigation were provided in the report.

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