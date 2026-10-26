Mother asks police to re-examine her daughter’s fall from Pattaya condo

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: October 26, 2026, 11:22 AM
2 minutes read
Mother asks police to re-examine her daughter’s fall from Pattaya condo
Photo via Amarin TV

The mother of a 19 year old Thai woman who died after falling from a Pattaya condominium called for a renewed investigation, suspecting her Danish boyfriend of being involved in her death.

Jarupitchaya, known to her family as Cream, fell from the fourth floor of a condominium on Khao Pratamnak Soi 4 on September 13. She died at Chon Buri Hospital three days later.

On October 24, her mother, 39 year old Pathumma, approached the non-profit organisation Saimai Survive, saying she wanted police to investigate the circumstances of her daughter’s death and the possible involvement of her 59 year old Danish boyfriend, identified as Martin in the report.

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Pathumma told the organisation and news agencies that officers from Mueang Pattaya Police Station had previously told her that Cream was hallucinating after taking drugs, attacked her boyfriend and then jumped from the building.

Dutch man suspected in Thai girlfriend's fatal fall
Photo via Amarin TV

The mother said she had not accepted that explanation but initially lacked enough information to challenge it.

She later found security camera footage that she said showed the Danish man carrying her injured daughter back to their condominium room instead of taking her directly to hospital. Pathumma said witnesses told her they had called a rescue foundation to transport Cream for medical treatment.

The mother also alleged that her daughter had suffered repeated physical abuse during the couple’s relationship, which began in 2023 when Cream was working at a restaurant in Pattaya. She said the man had promised to marry her daughter, but she had opposed the relationship and wanted Cream to leave.

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According to Pathumma, an alleged assault in late August left Cream seriously injured and hospitalised for more than 10 days. She described injuries including a split lip, but said photographs documenting the incident had been deleted.

Cream was discharged from hospital in early September, shortly before her fatal fall.

Fatal fall in Pattaya condominium
Photo via Amarin TV

Pathumma also said residents had heard the couple arguing over jealousy before the incident and alleged that the man had installed a GPS tracker on her daughter. She further claimed that he did not visit Cream while she was receiving hospital treatment.

The mother said she would accept the findings if investigators concluded that her daughter had jumped without anyone else being involved, but wanted the circumstances examined more thoroughly.

Ekkaphop Luangprasert, founder of Saimai Survive, said he would raise the family’s concerns with the commissioner of Provincial Police Region 2 and the Ministry of Justice. No updated findings from a renewed investigation were provided in the report.

Thai woman dies after falling from Pattaya condo
Photo via Amarin TV

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: October 26, 2026, 11:22 AM
2 minutes read
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.

Reviewed by Ryan Turner, English News Editor

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