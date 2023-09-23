Cow rescued from abandoned septic tank by Pattaya rescue team

Image by Pexels from pixabay

In the town of Pattaya, an unusual occurrence transpired on Thursday, September 21, as a cow found itself in a predicament, having tumbled into an obsolete septic tank situated in an abandoned area near the railway tracks along Soi Siam Country Club. On receiving a distress signal from the local residents, Pattaya Rescue Radio Center promptly dispatched a response team to the scene, equipped with a backhoe to aid in the rescue mission.

This was no small undertaking as the cow weighed a hefty 100kg. It had fallen into a 1.5-metre deep septic tank which had not been adequately secured. The rescue team sprang into action, ingeniously securing the cow with ties before carefully leveraging the backhoe to hoist the cow from the depths of the tank and return it safe and sound to solid ground. This successful operation was met with vocal delight from both the cow’s owner and the gathered local residents.

The owner of the cow, 41 year old Hasanah Thongkam, provided her account of the events leading up to the unexpected rescue mission. She explained that the cow had gone missing and she had subsequently heard its distressed calls for help emanating from the septic tank. The cow was visibly struggling to extricate itself from the tank. In response, Thongkam had initially sought assistance from locals. However, the cow’s significant weight presented a challenge too great for them to overcome. It was at this point that the decision was made to call upon the expertise of the rescue squad, a decision that ultimately culminated in the safe recovery of the cow, reports The Pattaya News.

