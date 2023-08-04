Foreign labour crackdown in Chon Buri finds none in temples

Picture courtesy of เอ.อี.ซี นิวส์ พัทยา Facebook

In the coastal province of Chon Buri, an initiative to thwart undocumented foreign labour has been laid out by officers from Bang Lamung Police Station. This concerted action took place yesterday, with sweeping audits conducted across a range of potential workplaces occupied by non-Thai nationals. It comes as part of an extensive drive to hinder illicit activities associated with unlawful employment within Thai borders.

Spearheading this substantial operation was Police Lieutenant Colonel Jakkrit Chantakam. A variety of bases within the region of Bang Lamung were targeted, with the fundamental objective of preventing members of an illegal foreign labour workforce from participating in any illicit activities that fall under the jurisdiction of the Bang Lamung Police Station.

Various local temples, integral parts of the local community, came under scrutiny as part of the foreign labour inspection. Wat Prachum Kongka, Wat Nong Khet Noi, Wat Santhikam, and Wat Sawangfa were among the religious establishments carefully combed by law enforcement, reported The Pattaya News.

Despite the intent and broad scope of the operation, the outcome presented no instances of unauthorised foreign workers endeavouring in prohibited practices within these local temples, according to Pol Lt Col Jakkrit.

“I can confirm our thorough checks at these temples found no evidence of non-compliant behaviours by foreign nationals.”

Whilst affirming commitment to their mission, the police stressed the need for allied support from local Thai employers. They highlighted the necessity of only hiring foreign labour who had met Thai legislative requirements and undergone proper verification to receive their work permits.

The Lieutenant Colonel said this vital message underscores the nation’s commitment to lawful employment, heightening awareness and accountability for all labour practices.

“The onus lies with our domestic employers, too. It is not just about government crackdowns on illegal working conditions. If Thai employers want to enlist the services of foreign workers, they must ensure that these individuals have completed and passed all necessary procedures to secure their jobs legally.”