Chon Buri tackles social issues with large-scale law enforcement operation

Photo courtesy of Pattaya News.

A collaborative operation by law enforcement and administrative authorities was launched yesterday in Chon Buri, aiming to tackle a range of social issues hindering the province. The main issues highlighted for action were drug abuse, human trafficking, illegal possession and carrying of firearms, gambling, and the disruption caused by influential figures who break the law.

The law enforcement operation, initiated yesterday, November 1, at 9.30pm, was overseen by Chon Buri Governor Thawatchai Srithong. Providing additional support was the Deputy Commander of Region 2 Police, Police Major General Nanthawut Suwanna-la-ong.

The operation was implemented in compliance with the government’s nationwide mission to maintain social order and suppress influential figures who break the law.

More than 200 personnel, from various agencies and local authorities related to security in the area, were involved in this law enforcement operation. This included local administrative officials, police officers, representatives from the Ministry of the Interior, sub-district chiefs, assistant sub-district chiefs, village heads, village head assistants, and community protection volunteers.

The governor emphasised the importance of this operation in ensuring the safety and well-being of both residents and tourists in the Chon Buri province. He paid particular attention to Pattaya City, a bustling area home to a large number of people and a popular destination for tourists visiting for various purposes.

Thawatchai also announced the establishment of special operational units at both provincial and district levels. These units are tasked with enforcing social order and cracking down on influential figures who break the law, reported Pattaya News.

Following the kick-off ceremony, inspections were carried out in high-risk areas, such as entertainment areas in Pattaya. No illegal activities or wrongdoings were detected during these inspections, indicating the operation’s early success in deterring illicit activities.

Follow us on :













This operation comes on the heels of a previous raid where several suspected gamblers and alleged illegal migrant workers were apprehended just a day earlier. These incidents underline the ongoing effort by Chonburi authorities to enforce the law and maintain social order in the province.

Follow more of The Thaiger’s latest stories on our new Facebook page HERE.