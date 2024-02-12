Chon Buri construction site in chaos as 80-tonne crane overturns

Photo courtesy of TMN Cable TV Pattaya

The site of the Chon Buri Provincial Administration Organisation was the scene of a construction mishap on Monday, as an 80-tonne crane dramatically overturned, causing severe damage to a parked pickup truck. The unfortunate incident occurred within the confines of an ongoing five-storey office building project, marking yesterday as a day of unexpected peril.

The initial sequence of events points towards the crane arm striking a nearby fence. This resulted in an imbalance, causing the massive machine to topple over and land on the unsuspecting pickup truck. The identity of the truck’s owner has yet to be established.

The accident didn’t spare the crane operator, who suffered moderate injuries to his hip and legs. First responders at the scene administered immediate medical assistance before transferring him to a local hospital for further treatment, reported The Pattaya News.

In related news, back in September last year, a tragic incident unfolded at Srinakharinwirot University’s construction site in Bangkok’s Asoke neighborhood when a crane collapse claimed the life of a Thai engineer and left two Burmese workers injured. The unfortunate event occurred on the third-floor balcony of an under-construction hall, where the crane toppled over 38 year old engineer Thitiphon Rattana-arpa.

Despite diligent rescue efforts, Thitiphon tragically succumbed to his injuries at the scene. The injured Burmese workers, whose identities remain undisclosed, sustained minor injuries and were promptly taken to Police General Hospital for medical attention. However, the crane operator responsible for the operation fled the scene immediately after the accident, prompting authorities to question other workers to determine the root cause.

Initial reports suggested that a cable snap occurred during the transportation of cement, leading to the fatal collapse onto Thitiphon. With police initiating a thorough investigation and intending to summon the crane operator for questioning, potential charges may be filed against both individuals and the construction company overseeing the project.