Chon Buri police say illegal beauty clinics dumped dozens of syringes in canal | The Thaiger

Pattaya
Chon Buri police say illegal beauty clinics dumped dozens of syringes in canal
Police in Chon Buri province are investigating after dozens of needles and blood capsules were found yesterday in a canal in the Samae San area near Sattahip. The Chonburi Public Health Department and Provincial Health Administration confirms that none of the needles or capsules came from local hospitals, clinics or government organizations.
After investigating the needles and samples, officials say they’re from beauty clinics. It’s believed that most come from illegally licensed clinics.
Government organizations and Sattahip police are searching for the individual or individuals who dumped the items to determine exactly where they came from.
Provincial officials say the debris was removed from the canal after several hours of cleanup.
SOURCE: The Pattaya NewsKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Pattaya
German man dead after jumping from Pattaya condo, refusing medical assistance
A 34 year old German man is dead after he argued with his girlfriend and jumped from his fourth floor condominium in Pattaya this morning. He initially survived the fall, but refused medical assistance. Pattaya City Police were notified of the incident at 5am.
Police, emergency responders and reporters arrived at the scene to find the man sitting on the ground, conscious, calm and cognizant, refusing medical assistance and telling medical staff to go away. He had broken at least one arm but would not cooperate with with medics, police or his girlfriend and refused every attempt at assistance.
The man, whose name is being withheld pending notification of family and the German embassy, refused every attempt to take him to hospital, despite being told he likely had internal bleeding. He later collapsed and died at the scene. His cause of death is believed to be internal bleeding.
PHOTO: The body of the 34 year old German man – The Pattaya News
26 year old Srijantra Kosaidil, the man’s live-in girlfriend, wept and said they were arguing before the man jumped from the fourth floor. Police say alcohol was a factor, but the exact reason for the argument was not given.
Police are continuing their investigation and informing the embassy today.
If you or anyone you know is in emotional distress, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand 24-hour hotline: 02 713 6791 (English), 02 713 6793 (Thai) or the Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai).
SOURCE: The Pattaya NewsKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Crime
Chon Buri sugarcane vendor dragged behind motorbike after thief steals his phone
An elderly sugarcane vendor in Chon Buri province’s Sattahip district sufferered multiple injuries when a potential customer stole his phone and tried to speed off on his motorbike, leading the vendor to grab onto the bike in a desperate attempt to to get it phone back.
63 year old Chaiyapat Warawan says a young Thai man about 20 years old pulled up to his stall on a grey and black Honda motorbike at about 10am on Saturday, saying he wanted to buy some sugar cane. But he said he needed to make a call to figure out how much his mother needed, and asked to borrow a phone.
Warawan lent his phone to the man who then attempted to speed away on his motorbike. Warawan grabbed onto the back of the bike and was dragged for over twenty metres down the road, yelling for his phone back. The thief threw the phone onto the side of the road and sped off. Warawan let go once he saw his phone was safe.
The entire incident was caught on CCTV. Police say they have identified the suspect and were working toward an arrest as of yesterday afternoon.
Warawan is recovering from his injuries but is happy to have his phone back and says he would do it again in a heartbeat, regardless of his age.
SOURCE: The Pattaya NewsKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Pattaya
Disabled Belgian man busted by Chon Buri’s “smart car”
A 57 year old Belgian man, who is disabled and uses a walker for mobility, was arrested earlier this week in Chon Buri province for overstaying his visa.
Immigration officers found the man behind the Burapha hospital in the Bang Saen area on Thursday. They were using Chonburi Immigration’s new “smart car,” which allegedly identified the man using facial recognition technology.
Officers verified his passport and found he had overstayed his visa by 85 days. The man, whose name was not given, offered no explanation for being on overstay, according to authorities. He’ll be blacklisted and deported at his expense, facing at least a five year ban from reentering the country as per Thai law.
Chonburi Immigration officials say the new smart car, which uses cutting edge technology to identify “suspicious” individuals, has caught two people on overstay in less than a week. They reassure those concerned with privacy that “if someone is doing nothing wrong they will have no problems.”
Source: The Pattaya News | Naew NaKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Thailand is making you fat
Makha Bucha Day – Why does Thailand have a public holiday?
No alcohol sales today – Makha Bucha Day
Suspected British Coronavirus patient, confirmed NOT to have the virus – UPDATE
Coronavirus v SARS, a quick comparison
40-love. Police track down porn producers at a Bangkok university tennis court
The rise of the e-bicycle in Thailand, a bit of motorised assistance
Coronavirus UPDATE: 2,700+ infected, 80 dead, 8 cases in Thailand
Coronavirus UPDATE: 107 dead, more cases in Singapore and 1 in Cambodia
Doctors advise good hygiene as the best protection against coronavirus
Top 10 islands to visit in Thailand (2020)
Coronavirus UPDATE: More Chinese cities restrict travel, Thailand checking land borders
Coronavirus UPDATE: 15 Chinese cities are now in lockdown
Coronavirus – six new cases confirmed in Thailand
Thailand’s PM2.5 micron elephant in the room – OPINION
Air purifiers to be added to the top of Bangkok buses. Really…
Thailand’s General Motors plant sold to China’s Great Wall Motors
Chon Buri police say illegal beauty clinics dumped dozens of syringes in canal
Cambodia’s carelessness over coronavirus could bring disaster
National park staff scramble to prevent more wildfires as dry season approaches
Chiang Mai blanketed in smoke as fires burn around the province
Public Health Ministry urges Thais to delay visits to Japan, Singapore
Pollution Control Department issues “red alert” for the North
World travel suffers as coronavirus outbreak drags on
The Great Hong Kong Toilet Roll Heist of 2020
Thai government ponders nine day Songkran holiday
Four people arrested after posting fake news about coronavirus
German man dead after jumping from Pattaya condo, refusing medical assistance
US evacuates citizens from Japan virus ship as China death passes 1700
Chon Buri sugarcane vendor dragged behind motorbike after thief steals his phone
ถ่ายทอดสดวอลเลย์บอลไทยแลนด์ลีก 2020 15 ก.พ.
ผลการแข่งขันวอลเลย์บอลไทยแลนด์ลีก 2020 สัปดาห์ที่ 4 -ตารางคะแนน
อัปเดตข่าวกราดยิงโคราช ทหารคลั่ง ฆ่าแล้ว 17 ศพ
Bibi does Bangla – What is the Thai girl experience with foreign boyfriends?
Do Thai women prefer ‘farang’ or Thai men? And why?
หนุ่มฝรั่งกับหนุ่มไทย สาวไทยชอบแบบไหนมากกว่า
ขออีก 10 นัดพังสถิติ ! ไฮไลท์ วูล์ฟ 1-2 ลิเวอร์พูล, ฟิโน่กดชัย-มาเน่เจ็บหนัก
เมย์ผ่านสบาย-ชายไทยตัดกันเอง ! 23 ม.ค. ผลแบดมินตัน รอบสอง (R16) – Thailand Masters 2020 มีคลิป
ถ่ายทอดสด แบดมินตัน: วิว กุลวุฒิ VS SOONG Joo Ven – 23 ม.ค. รอบสอง (R16) Thailand Masters 2020
ชมวินาทีพบทอง ซ่อนใต้หลังคาบ้านพ่อแม่ ผอ.กอล์ฟ โกหกทิ้งน้ำ
กุนยิงเซฟสามแต้ม ! ไฮไลท์ เชฟยู 0-1 แมนซิตี้, เชซุส บอกโทษอีกแล้ว
ไม่ถึง 15 นาทีมีสกอร์ ! คลิป: ฟาน ไดจค์ โขกเต็มหัวให้ ลิเวอร์พูล ออกนำ แมนยู 1-0
แฟนหงส์ยิ้มกริ่ม ! ไฮไลท์ แมนซิตี้ 2-2 คริสตัล พาเลซ, ซาฮา ตัวแสบยิงเจ๊า
เฮย์เด้น เป็นฮีโร่ซัดชัย ! ไฮไลท์ นิวคาสเซิล 1-0 เชลซี, สิงห์หงอย โดนทดเจ็บ
สบาย สบาย ! คลิปไฮไลท์: เมย์ รัชนก ชนะ Michelle LI 2-0 เกม Indonesia Masters 2020 (QF)
Trending
- Thailand2 days ago
“Tourist arrivals to plunge 50% in first half of 2020” – Thai Tourism Minister
- Property2 days ago
Tips when buying a vacation home in Thailand
- Thai Life1 day ago
Toilet paper vs bum gun – which one is better?
- Entertainment3 days ago
‘Leaving Thailand’ – From Phuket with love and heartaches
- Chiang Rai2 days ago
Heroin smuggler busted in Chiang Rai
- Chiang Mai2 days ago
Man claims he was attacked and robbed by “foreigners”
- Pattaya3 days ago
German man falls to his death from Pattaya condo
- Coronavirus2 days ago
Thailand welcomes cruise ship shunned in Vietnam over virus fears