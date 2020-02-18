Chon Buri police say illegal beauty clinics dumped dozens of syringes in canal | The Thaiger

image
Pattaya

Chon Buri police say illegal beauty clinics dumped dozens of syringes in canal

Greeley Pulitzer

Published

4 hours ago

 on

PHOTO: Syringes after removal from a canal in Chon Buri's Samae San district - The Pattaya News
Police in Chon Buri province are investigating after dozens of needles and blood capsules were found yesterday in a canal in the Samae San area near Sattahip. The Chonburi Public Health Department and Provincial Health Administration confirms that none of the needles or capsules came from local hospitals, clinics or government organizations.

After investigating the needles and samples, officials say they’re from beauty clinics. It’s believed that most come from illegally licensed clinics.

Government organizations and Sattahip police are searching for the individual or individuals who dumped the items to determine exactly where they came from.

PHOTO: The Pattaya News

Provincial officials say the debris was removed from the canal after several hours of cleanup.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News

Pattaya

German man dead after jumping from Pattaya condo, refusing medical assistance

Greeley Pulitzer

Published

1 day ago

on

February 17, 2020

By

PHOTO: A german man has died after jumping from his 4th-floor Patta condo and refusing medical treatment _ The Pattaya News

A 34 year old German man is dead after he argued with his girlfriend and jumped from his fourth floor condominium in Pattaya this morning. He initially survived the fall, but refused medical assistance. Pattaya City Police were notified of the incident at 5am.

Police, emergency responders and reporters arrived at the scene to find the man sitting on the ground, conscious, calm and cognizant, refusing medical assistance and telling medical staff to go away. He had broken at least one arm but would not cooperate with with medics, police or his girlfriend and refused every attempt at assistance.

 

 

 

 

 

 

PHOTO: The man refused all attempts at medical assistance – The Pattaya News

The man, whose name is being withheld pending notification of family and the German embassy, refused every attempt to take him to hospital, despite being told he likely had internal bleeding. He later collapsed and died at the scene. His cause of death is believed to be internal bleeding.

German man dead after jumping from Pattaya condo, refusing medical assistance | News by The ThaigerPHOTO: The body of the 34 year old German man – The Pattaya News

26 year old Srijantra Kosaidil, the man’s live-in girlfriend, wept and said they were arguing before the man jumped from the fourth floor. Police say alcohol was a factor, but the exact reason for the argument was not given.

Police are continuing their investigation and informing the embassy today.

If you or anyone you know is in emotional distress, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand 24-hour hotline: 02 713 6791 (English), 02 713 6793 (Thai) or the Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai).

SOURCE: The Pattaya News

Crime

Chon Buri sugarcane vendor dragged behind motorbike after thief steals his phone

Greeley Pulitzer

Published

1 day ago

on

February 17, 2020

By

PHOTO: - CCTV screen capture

An elderly sugarcane vendor in Chon Buri province’s Sattahip district sufferered multiple injuries when a potential customer stole his phone and tried to speed off on his motorbike, leading the vendor to grab onto the bike in a desperate attempt to to get it phone back.

63 year old Chaiyapat Warawan says a young Thai man about 20 years old pulled up to his stall on a grey and black Honda motorbike at about 10am on Saturday, saying he wanted to buy some sugar cane. But he said he needed to make a call to figure out how much his mother needed, and asked to borrow a phone.

Warawan lent his phone to the man who then attempted to speed away on his motorbike. Warawan grabbed onto the back of the bike and was dragged for over twenty metres down the road, yelling for his phone back. The thief threw the phone onto the side of the road and sped off. Warawan let go once he saw his phone was safe.

PHOTO: The injuries suffered by Warawan – The Pattaya News

The entire incident was caught on CCTV. Police say they have identified the suspect and were working toward an arrest as of yesterday afternoon.

Warawan is recovering from his injuries but is happy to have his phone back and says he would do it again in a heartbeat, regardless of his age.

PHOTO: – The Pattaya News

SOURCE: The Pattaya News

Pattaya

Disabled Belgian man busted by Chon Buri’s “smart car”

Greeley Pulitzer

Published

2 days ago

on

February 16, 2020

By

PHOTO: Immigration officers pose with their latest quarry - Naew Na

A 57 year old Belgian man, who is disabled and uses a walker for mobility, was arrested earlier this week in Chon Buri province for overstaying his visa.

Immigration officers found the man behind the Burapha hospital in the Bang Saen area on Thursday. They were using Chonburi Immigration’s new “smart car,” which allegedly identified the man using facial recognition technology.

Officers verified his passport and found he had overstayed his visa by 85 days. The man, whose name was not given, offered no explanation for being on overstay, according to authorities. He’ll be blacklisted and deported at his expense, facing at least a five year ban from reentering the country as per Thai law.

Chonburi Immigration officials say the new smart car, which uses cutting edge technology to identify “suspicious” individuals, has caught two people on overstay in less than a week. They reassure those concerned with privacy that “if someone is doing nothing wrong they will have no problems.”

Source: The Pattaya News | Naew Na

