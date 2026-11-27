Chon Buri police joined a House tourism committee meeting at parliament yesterday, November 26, to prepare for Tomorrowland Thailand 2026. The electronic music festival opens near Pattaya in two weeks.

Chon Buri Provincial Police commander Police Major General Chatree Suksiri sent two deputy commanders, Police Colonel Patikorn Sornchai and Police Colonel Nithat Waenpradab. Officers from Huai Yai and Nong Prue police stations joined them. Committee chair Lieutenant Colonel Sinthop Kaewpichit, a Kla Tham Party MP for Nakhon Pathom, led the meeting.

The provincial force said it will support the event with security, traffic management and services for residents and tourists. It aims to build confidence in Thailand and protect the country’s image.

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Tomorrowland Thailand runs from December 11 to 13 at Wisdom Valley in Khao Mai Kaeo subdistrict, Bang Lamung district. The Belgian brand bills it as its first full-scale festival in Asia, with six stages under the theme Consciencia.

Tourism officials forecast at least 150,000 festivalgoers across the three days, or about 50,000 a day. Every ticket went within the first hour of sales, according to Rachot Thanyawut of organiser VR One.World (Thailand).

The organiser’s plan puts about 300 police officers around the site and 600 to 700 guards inside. Police dogs will work alongside tourist police vehicles whose 360-degree cameras check for arrest warrants. Medical cover includes more than 10 first-aid points and over 40 ambulances. Police will prosecute anyone caught with drugs, and staff will confiscate and destroy any cannabis.

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Eight hundred rented buses will carry fans between pickup points and the venue, some running to Bangkok hotels. The target is a 90 to 120 minute journey from the gates back to accommodation. Six new road links to three motorways also have Transport Ministry backing.

Responsibility for safety at the site fell to Chon Buri Provincial Police in May, when the provincial governor set up seven subcommittees covering areas such as security, transport and medical care.

The Tourism and Sports Ministry and the Tourism Authority of Thailand put the festival’s total economic value at 6.13 billion baht, with at least 5 billion baht circulating in Chon Buri and the East. Hotels in Pattaya and nearby areas are about 99% booked for the festival dates, with room rates two to three times higher.

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A five-year hosting run, from 2026 to 2030, has cabinet approval.

Tomorrowland is one of the world’s best-known electronic dance music festivals. Belgian brothers Manu and Michiel Beers staged the first edition in 2005 in Boom, a small town in Belgium, and the festival still returns there every July. The 2024 edition drew 400,000 people across two weekends.

Fans know the event for its giant fantasy-style stages, which follow a new theme each year. The brand has also expanded abroad, with a winter edition in the French ski resort of Alpe d’Huez since 2019 and a Brazilian edition in São Paulo.

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