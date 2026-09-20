Chon Buri MP says Laem Chabang must not become the world’s rubbish bin

Customs recorded 187 cases involving hazardous waste and other banned imports in 11 months. Chon Buri MP Narumas Piambundit wants officials to trace shipments back to the firms that send them.

A Chon Buri MP has called for tougher checks at Laem Chabang port after electronic waste was found in containers declared as aluminium scrap. She said Si Racha and Laem Chabang should not become the world’s rubbish bin.

Narumas Piambundit of the People’s Party made the call today, September 21. It follows a port inspection on September 14 led by Natural Resources and Environment Minister Suchart Chomklin.

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Officials opened nine containers at the Hutchison terminal. Six, all from the United States, were declared as aluminium scrap but held electronic waste.

Customs figures show 187 cases from October 2025 to August 2026, with seized goods worth more than 234 million baht. There were 98 hazardous waste cases, 56 electronic waste cases, 15 plastic scrap cases and 18 wildlife cases.

The DSI is tracing the routes of the suspect containers and the companies involved. Narumas said enforcement should not stop at seizing goods or prosecuting importers.

She set out four demands. Container checks at Laem Chabang should be stricter and more transparent, and investigations should follow shipments back to their source.

Polluters should pay for clean-up and compensation instead of the public through the state budget. She also wants waste smuggling linked to asset-seizure laws so offenders lose what they gained.

“The burden of waste from wrongdoing should not fall on people in areas that did not cause the problem,” she said.

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