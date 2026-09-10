Chon Buri kindergarten gunman surrenders after overnight standoff

The police officer accused of shooting his wife dead at a Chon Buri kindergarten surrendered early this morning, September 10, ending an overnight standoff after his son spent hours trying to persuade him to come out.

Pol Sub Lt Thatsaphong Thongthat is accused of shooting his wife, 48 year old kindergarten teacher Pailin Thongthat, yesterday morning, September 9, at Nong Pla Lai Subdistrict Municipality Kindergarten in Bang Lamung district.

All 44 pupils at the school were safely evacuated. Police tracked Thatsaphong to his home, around three kilometres from the kindergarten, where he remained inside as officers surrounded the property and attempted to negotiate his surrender.

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His surrender followed hours of negotiations involving his son, who is also a police officer and had travelled back from southern Thailand after learning about the shooting.

At about 5am, the son continued trying to contact his father by phone and through a loudspeaker outside the house. He spent more than an hour urging Thatsaphong to surrender.

Thatsaphong initially answered the phone and spoke privately with his son but refused to leave the house.

His son then asked to approach him in person. Police arranged for the two to meet partway between the house and the officers surrounding the property.

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The conversation lasted about 30 minutes before Thatsaphong agreed to surrender. He walked out of his home at about 6.20am, appearing exhausted and was taken into custody without further violence or injuries.

Thatsaphong was not carrying a firearm when he surrendered. He told officers where he had left the weapon, allowing police to recover it as evidence.

Police then took him to Bang Lamung Police Station for questioning as investigators continued proceedings over the Chon Buri kindergarten shooting.

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