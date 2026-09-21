Chon Buri flags 14,264 firms with foreign shareholders for nominee checks

Photo of Vajara P. Vajara P.Published: September 21, 2026, 6:42 PM
1 minute read
Chon Buri flags 14,264 firms with foreign shareholders for nominee checks | Thaiger

Seventy companies were picked for detailed checks and 39 were rated high risk. Sixteen gave no explanation, and all the cases are now with the Department of Special Investigation.

Chon Buri has identified 14,264 companies with foreign shareholders or co-investors as needing risk monitoring. Officials say the review is looking for firms that use Thai nominees or hold land illegally.

The figures were presented to a House foreign affairs committee at Pattaya City Hall on Friday, September 18. Officials stressed that foreign shareholding was not in itself illegal.

ADVERTISEMENT

The provincial commerce chief, Hathairat Keerival, said 70 companies were selected for detailed inspection in the first phase. Fifty-four submitted explanations and 16 did not.

A risk assessment put 39 of the 70 in the high-risk group and 31 in the low-risk group. All the cases are now under investigation by the DSI, Hathairat said.

In Banglamung district alone, 350 companies with foreign ownership hold land. That figure came from Chaiporn Prasertsiri of the Banglamung branch of the Chon Buri Land Office.

More than 7,000 people and companies are classed as a nominee-risk group, Chaiporn said. The provincial commerce office and the DSI are examining those cases together.

Related Articles

The committee was led by its first vice chairman, Wasawat Phuangphonsri. Chon Buri Governor Naris Niramaiwong and Pattaya Mayor Poramet Ngampichet received the delegation.

Committee members said the findings would go to the House to support the government’s drive against nominees and grey capital. They urged agencies to pool data on transactions, shareholders and land so investigators can trace wider networks.

In similar news

ADVERTISEMENT

Follow on Google News
Photo of Vajara P. Vajara P.Published: September 21, 2026, 6:42 PM
1 minute read
Photo of Vajara P.

Vajara P.

BA in Liberal Arts from Thammasat University. I am well-versed in Thai and Western history, society, and politics. My work focuses on writing in-depth articles offering practical perspectives for expats in Thailand.

Reviewed by Ryan Turner, English News Editor

Latest Thailand News
Taipei police detain 17 Thai women in a raid on an alleyway sex business | Thaiger News

Taipei police detain 17 Thai women in a raid on an alleyway sex business

53 minutes ago
Thailand weighs minimum delivery rider pay, platform pushes back | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand weighs minimum delivery rider pay, platform pushes back

56 minutes ago
Family of Korat woman killed in Taiwan seek help bringing her ashes home | Thaiger Thailand News

Family of Korat woman killed in Taiwan seek help bringing her ashes home

1 hour ago
Man killed after confronting young motorcycle riders | Thaiger Crime News

Man killed after confronting young motorcycle riders

1 hour ago
Four indicted in heroin network tied to Thai flight attendant in Australia | Thaiger Crime News

Four indicted in heroin network tied to Thai flight attendant in Australia

1 hour ago
Phuket residents seek answers over smoking road | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket residents seek answers over smoking road

2 hours ago
Sa Kaeo abbot swept into drain while clearing debris | Thaiger Thailand News

Sa Kaeo abbot swept into drain while clearing debris

2 hours ago
Swedish man dies after unexplained injuries at Phuket hotel | Thaiger Phuket News

Swedish man dies after unexplained injuries at Phuket hotel

3 hours ago
Anutin defends Cabinet, vows action against scams, drugs, illegal firms | Thaiger Politics News

Anutin defends Cabinet, vows action against scams, drugs, illegal firms

3 hours ago
Thailand solar panel imports surge ahead of household scheme | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand solar panel imports surge ahead of household scheme

3 hours ago
Thai woman says she sold belongings to pay policeman&#8217;s debts | Thaiger Crime News

Thai woman says she sold belongings to pay policeman’s debts

4 hours ago
Buriram abbot admits sending monks to buy meth with temple donations | Thaiger Crime News

Buriram abbot admits sending monks to buy meth with temple donations

4 hours ago
Trail runner dies after collapse during 25km race in Tak | Thaiger Thailand News

Trail runner dies after collapse during 25km race in Tak

4 hours ago
Phuket MP seeks money trail probe over checkpoint extortion | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket MP seeks money trail probe over checkpoint extortion

4 hours ago
2 Chinese, 4 migrant workers charged after Myanmar man dies in Rayong | Thaiger Crime News

2 Chinese, 4 migrant workers charged after Myanmar man dies in Rayong

5 hours ago
Thai Airways gains altitude in Skytrax global ranking | Thaiger Aviation News

Thai Airways gains altitude in Skytrax global ranking

5 hours ago
Cambodian responds with Khmer Empire history but no new evidence on disputed photos | Thaiger News

Cambodian responds with Khmer Empire history but no new evidence on disputed photos

5 hours ago
Nene Royal rehearses ahead of the America&#8217;s Got Talent final | Thaiger Entertainment

Nene Royal rehearses ahead of the America’s Got Talent final

5 hours ago
Frenchman in Spider-Man suit held after protest at Samui Exotic Park | Thaiger Koh Samui News

Frenchman in Spider-Man suit held after protest at Samui Exotic Park

7 hours ago
Ex-Future Forward leader says coups stalled Thailand&#8217;s growth | Thaiger Politics News

Ex-Future Forward leader says coups stalled Thailand’s growth

8 hours ago
Thai woman allegedly throws toddler from Bangkok flat | Thaiger Bangkok News

Thai woman allegedly throws toddler from Bangkok flat

8 hours ago
Bangkok&#8217;s MRT Orange Line eastern section nears 2028 opening | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok’s MRT Orange Line eastern section nears 2028 opening

9 hours ago
Taiwanese man held for killing Thai girlfriend, hiding body in freezer | Thaiger Crime News

Taiwanese man held for killing Thai girlfriend, hiding body in freezer

9 hours ago
Hong Kong seizes record 535kg cannabis shipment from Thailand | Thaiger Crime News

Hong Kong seizes record 535kg cannabis shipment from Thailand

9 hours ago
Thailand weather today, 21 September: heavy rain in 53 provinces, Bangkok heavy rain | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Thailand weather today, 21 September: heavy rain in 53 provinces, Bangkok heavy rain

12 hours ago
Back to top button
Next articleChon Buri MP says Laem Chabang must not become the world’s rubbish bin