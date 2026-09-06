Chon Buri busts unlicensed Argentinian steakhouse

Photo courtesy of The Nation

Police and multi-agency officials in Chon Buri raided an upmarket Argentinian steakhouse in North Pattaya on September 4, arresting six Myanmar nationals and a Slovakian manager for working outside the terms of the law.

The operation targeted El Gaucho Argentinian Steakhouse, located near the Dolphin Roundabout, after officials received several tip-offs alleging illegal foreign employment and unlicensed trading at the venue.

Acting on orders from Chon Buri governor Naris Niramaiwong, a task force made up of Bang Lamung district officials, the Provincial Employment Office, Immigration police, and public health inspectors swept through the restaurant, which sits inside a community mall.

Inside, officers found six Myanmar nationals on duty, four working as kitchen chefs and two behind the bar. A check of their documents showed their work permits were registered only for general manual labour, not for skilled roles such as cooking or bartending.

Placing foreign workers in specialised positions outside their permit terms breaches Thai labour law and regulations that reserve certain occupations for Thai nationals.

Inspectors also found that the restaurant had no valid municipal licences for food service or food storage. The 40 year old Slovakian manager, identified only as Tomas, told officers the business was still waiting on permit approval, but a check of official records showed no licence had ever been issued.

Under Thai law, running an unlicensed food establishment carries a penalty of up to six months in prison, a fine of up to 50,000 baht (US$1,450), or both.

Public health officials additionally flagged serious hygiene failures in the kitchen, including worn food containers, overflowing bins, and toxic cleaning chemicals stored next to food preparation areas. Food samples were seized and sent for laboratory testing.

Police detained Tomas and the six Myanmar workers and took them to Pattaya City Police Station, where they face formal legal proceedings.

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