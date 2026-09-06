Chon Buri busts unlicensed Argentinian steakhouse

Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn Ploy Piti-isariyapornPublished: September 6, 2026, 1:30 PM
1 minute read
Chon Buri busts unlicensed Argentinian steakhouse | Thaiger
Photo courtesy of The Nation

Police and multi-agency officials in Chon Buri raided an upmarket Argentinian steakhouse in North Pattaya on September 4, arresting six Myanmar nationals and a Slovakian manager for working outside the terms of the law.

The operation targeted El Gaucho Argentinian Steakhouse, located near the Dolphin Roundabout, after officials received several tip-offs alleging illegal foreign employment and unlicensed trading at the venue.

Acting on orders from Chon Buri governor Naris Niramaiwong, a task force made up of Bang Lamung district officials, the Provincial Employment Office, Immigration police, and public health inspectors swept through the restaurant, which sits inside a community mall.

Inside, officers found six Myanmar nationals on duty, four working as kitchen chefs and two behind the bar. A check of their documents showed their work permits were registered only for general manual labour, not for skilled roles such as cooking or bartending.

Placing foreign workers in specialised positions outside their permit terms breaches Thai labour law and regulations that reserve certain occupations for Thai nationals.

Inspectors also found that the restaurant had no valid municipal licences for food service or food storage. The 40 year old Slovakian manager, identified only as Tomas, told officers the business was still waiting on permit approval, but a check of official records showed no licence had ever been issued.

Under Thai law, running an unlicensed food establishment carries a penalty of up to six months in prison, a fine of up to 50,000 baht (US$1,450), or both.

Related Articles

Public health officials additionally flagged serious hygiene failures in the kitchen, including worn food containers, overflowing bins, and toxic cleaning chemicals stored next to food preparation areas. Food samples were seized and sent for laboratory testing.

Police detained Tomas and the six Myanmar workers and took them to Pattaya City Police Station, where they face formal legal proceedings.

Chon Buri officers raid a Pattaya steakhouse, arresting a Slovakian manager and six Myanmar workers over illegal jobs.
Photo courtesy of The Nation

Similar news

Latest Thailand News
Chon Buri busts unlicensed Argentinian steakhouse | Thaiger Pattaya News

Chon Buri busts unlicensed Argentinian steakhouse

40 seconds ago
Thailand flash flood warning covers 24 provinces to September 8 | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Thailand flash flood warning covers 24 provinces to September 8

1 hour ago
Woman killed in Bang Na-Trat Road motorcycle crash | Thaiger Thailand News

Woman killed in Bang Na-Trat Road motorcycle crash

2 hours ago
Trailer truck bursts into flames in Chon Buri | Thaiger Thailand News

Trailer truck bursts into flames in Chon Buri

3 hours ago
Red light runner flips SUV in Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

Red light runner flips SUV in Pattaya

4 hours ago
‘Yod The Kids’ arrested over alleged child prostitution network | Thaiger Crime News

‘Yod The Kids’ arrested over alleged child prostitution network

4 hours ago
What changes for travellers to Thailand on September 15 | Thaiger Thailand News

What changes for travellers to Thailand on September 15

4 hours ago
Thailand weather forecast September 6: heavy rain alert | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Thailand weather forecast September 6: heavy rain alert

5 hours ago
Thailand caps visa-exempt land border entries at two a year | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand caps visa-exempt land border entries at two a year

6 hours ago
Woman posed as two women to swindle 7 million baht from businessman | Thaiger Crime News

Woman posed as two women to swindle 7 million baht from businessman

6 hours ago
Nonthaburi woman calls police at 3am over gecko in her room | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Nonthaburi woman calls police at 3am over gecko in her room

20 hours ago
App-based drivers must get public driving licences by September 30 | Thaiger Transport News

App-based drivers must get public driving licences by September 30

21 hours ago
South African tourist waits 3 hours to pay parking fine in Pattaya | Thaiger News

South African tourist waits 3 hours to pay parking fine in Pattaya

22 hours ago
Husband appeals for justice after pregnant wife dies in Mae Hong Son | Thaiger Northern Thailand News

Husband appeals for justice after pregnant wife dies in Mae Hong Son

22 hours ago
Thailand’s first DreamWorks hotel planned for Pattaya in 2033 | Thaiger Tourism News

Thailand’s first DreamWorks hotel planned for Pattaya in 2033

22 hours ago
Indian tourist seriously hurt in Pattaya hotel fall | Thaiger Pattaya News

Indian tourist seriously hurt in Pattaya hotel fall

23 hours ago
Thai man kicks 70 year old Brit in face on Jomtien Beach | Thaiger Pattaya News

Thai man kicks 70 year old Brit in face on Jomtien Beach

23 hours ago
Israeli man faces deportation after threats on Koh Samui | Thaiger Thailand News

Israeli man faces deportation after threats on Koh Samui

24 hours ago
Chinese worker dies at Rayong data centre site | Thaiger News

Chinese worker dies at Rayong data centre site

1 day ago
Air India flight AI2379 hydraulic failure prompts pilot drug review | Thaiger Aviation News

Air India flight AI2379 hydraulic failure prompts pilot drug review

1 day ago
Chon Buri freight train derailment blocks line, accounts differ | Thaiger News

Chon Buri freight train derailment blocks line, accounts differ

1 day ago
Thailand&#8217;s visa exemption no longer covers work. Here&#8217;s who needs a visa now | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand’s visa exemption no longer covers work. Here’s who needs a visa now

1 day ago
Diving boat operators arrested off Phuket over coral damage risk | Thaiger Phuket News

Diving boat operators arrested off Phuket over coral damage risk

1 day ago
Anti-corruption page questions Mukdahan solar streetlight project | Thaiger Politics News

Anti-corruption page questions Mukdahan solar streetlight project

1 day ago
Interpol-wanted South Korean arrested in Thailand over 250 million baht fraud | Thaiger Crime News

Interpol-wanted South Korean arrested in Thailand over 250 million baht fraud

1 day ago
Pattaya News
Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn Ploy Piti-isariyapornPublished: September 6, 2026, 1:30 PM
1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn

Ploy Piti-isariyaporn

With a passion for crafting engaging and informative content, Ploy’s journey as a content writer began as a freelance writer at BkkClub. She covers various lifestyle topics from travel to restaurants and provides the best recommendations as a local herself. Ploy loves art; she goes gallery-hopping during the weekends.