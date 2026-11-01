Chinese tourists brawl with Thai workers over filthy Pattaya toilets

A fight broke out between a group of Chinese tourists and two Thai men working at a public toilet in Pattaya after an argument over the filthy state of the facilities. Several people were injured, including two Chinese men who were struck on the head with a gun.

The brawl broke out at a street food market in Na Kluea subdistrict at around 11.15pm on October 30. Security guards and residents intervened before Pattaya Police arrived and took five Chinese men and two Thai men to the police station.

Police also seized a homemade firearm without ammunition.

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Natthakan, a 30 year old toilet attendant, said the trouble began when a group of about five Chinese men, who appeared heavily intoxicated, entered the toilets while he and his colleague, 30 year old Kritsadawut, were working.

After the visitors left, Natthakan found urine on the floor, unflushed toilets and footprints on toilet seats. The facility charges a 150 baht cleaning fine for leaving the toilets dirty.

Natthakan said he called the men back to inspect the mess, but one of them became angry and shoved him into a wall.

A fight broke out and continued outside the toilets, where Natthakan claimed around seven or eight Chinese men attacked him and Kritsadawut.

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As the fight escalated, Kritsadawut grabbed a gun to threaten the group and used its handle to strike two Chinese men on the head, leaving both with wounds.

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Security guards from a nearby entertainment venue intervened and alerted police, who brought the confrontation under control.

Natthakan said the weapon was an unloaded BB gun that had been modified to fire live ammunition, making it a homemade firearm under Thai law.

Police charged the five Chinese men and both Thai attendants with taking part in a public brawl.

The Chinese men were identified as 64 year old Shen, 36 year old Lu, 37 year old Zhong, another Shen aged 37, and 28 year old Zhou. Police fined all five after questioning.

Kritsadawut also faced a firearms charge over the modified gun. He was later released on bail and was recovering at home from injuries sustained during the fight.

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