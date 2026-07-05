Chinese tourist refuses alcohol test after Pattaya crash

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: July 5, 2026, 3:53 PM
1,389 1 minute read
Chinese tourist refuses alcohol test after Pattaya crash | Thaiger
Edited photo made with photo from Siam Chon News

A Chinese tourist was taken into custody after his SUV collided with several vehicles waiting at a red light in Pattaya late last night, July 4, leaving multiple vehicles damaged and several people with minor injuries.

The collision was reported at about 11.30pm at the South Pattaya intersection on Sukhumvit Road in Nong Prue, Bang Lamung district. Rescue workers responded after receiving reports that several cars and motorcycles had been involved in the crash.

Officers found a green SUV with minor front-end damage. Police said the Chinese driver appeared to be intoxicated and was unable to communicate clearly.

A Chinese tourist refused an alcohol test after he crashed into vehicles waiting at a red light in Pattaya, leaving multiple vehicles damaged.
Photo via Siam Chon News

A black sedan, driven by 37 year old Thawatchai, sustained severe rear-end damage. Two motorcycles were also damaged in the collision, while several people suffered minor injuries and received first aid at the scene.

While reporters were filming the aftermath, another Chinese man who had been travelling with the driver attempted to stop them from recording. Police intervened before taking both men to Pattaya City Police Station to prevent the situation from escalating.

A Chinese tourist refused an alcohol test after he crashed into vehicles waiting at a red light in Pattaya, leaving multiple vehicles damaged.
Photo via Siam Chon News

Thawatchai said he had been waiting at the red light when the SUV approached at speed and struck the rear of his car, pushing it into two motorcycles waiting ahead.

He claimed the Chinese driver and passenger appeared intoxicated, were unable to communicate clearly and smelled of alcohol. Thawatchai also alleged the driver attempted to leave the scene before he stopped the vehicle by switching off its engine.

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According to Thawatchai, the driver later offered him money in an attempt to settle the matter without involving police, but he refused and waited for officers to arrive.

A Chinese tourist refused an alcohol test after he crashed into vehicles waiting at a red light in Pattaya, leaving multiple vehicles damaged.
Photo via Siam Chon News

Siam Chon News reported that police later took the Chinese driver to Pattaya City Police Station for an alcohol test. Officers said he refused to undergo the test and was detained for legal proceedings.

Similarly, a Russian man refused an alcohol test and attempted to escape after a three-motorcycle collision in Pattaya, leaving four people with minor injuries at an intersection on Pattaya Third Road.

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: July 5, 2026, 3:53 PM
1,389 1 minute read

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Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.