Chinese gambling suspect, his wife and fake Thai father charged with citizenship fraud in Pattaya

The arrest of a Chinese man wanted on an Interpol red notice on September 15 led to the discovery of Thai citizenship fraud involving his wife, their two year old daughter and a Thai fake father.

Immigration Bureau officers revealed details of the case at a press conference yesterday, October 21. They said they arrested the 37 year old Chinese national, Jianlu Li, at his home in Pattaya on September 15.

Jianlu was reportedly wanted by Chinese authorities over an alleged illegal gambling operation that caused losses exceeding 1.5 billion baht.

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He had reportedly escaped arrest in China, prompting authorities to seek an Interpol Red Notice and request assistance from Thai officials.

During the operation, officers found Jianlu’s 33 year old Chinese wife, Yourui Wang, living at the property with their daughter. The child held Thai nationality, while Yourui was reportedly staying in Thailand under temporary permission as her caregiver.

Immigration officers examined the girl’s birth certificate and found that a 22 year old Thai man had been registered as her father. However, DNA testing reportedly found no biological relationship between the man and the child, while identifying Jianlu as her biological father.

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Investigators said further legal proceedings would be pursued to revoke the child’s Thai nationality. The process had not been reported as completed.

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Yourui could face charges over the alleged use of fraudulent documents to obtain permission to stay in Thailand. The Thai man who was registered as the child’s father could also face legal action.

Investigators said they would expand their inquiry to identify others who may have been involved in the suspected citizenship fraud.

The case follows a separate operation reported in July, when the Interior Ministry and police targeted the alleged false registration of Chinese children. According to the report, authorities issued 40 arrest warrants and found more than 1,000 minors reportedly holding dual nationality.

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