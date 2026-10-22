Chinese gambling suspect, his wife and fake Thai father charged with citizenship fraud in Pattaya

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: October 22, 2026, 11:44 AM
1 minute read
Chinese gambling suspect, his wife and fake Thai father charged with citizenship fraud in Pattaya
Photo via Channel 8

The arrest of a Chinese man wanted on an Interpol red notice on September 15 led to the discovery of Thai citizenship fraud involving his wife, their two year old daughter and a Thai fake father.

Immigration Bureau officers revealed details of the case at a press conference yesterday, October 21. They said they arrested the 37 year old Chinese national, Jianlu Li, at his home in Pattaya on September 15.

Jianlu was reportedly wanted by Chinese authorities over an alleged illegal gambling operation that caused losses exceeding 1.5 billion baht.

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He had reportedly escaped arrest in China, prompting authorities to seek an Interpol Red Notice and request assistance from Thai officials.

Wanted Chinese gambling suspect arrested in Pattaya
Photo via Channel 8

During the operation, officers found Jianlu’s 33 year old Chinese wife, Yourui Wang, living at the property with their daughter. The child held Thai nationality, while Yourui was reportedly staying in Thailand under temporary permission as her caregiver.

Immigration officers examined the girl’s birth certificate and found that a 22 year old Thai man had been registered as her father. However, DNA testing reportedly found no biological relationship between the man and the child, while identifying Jianlu as her biological father.

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Investigators said further legal proceedings would be pursued to revoke the child’s Thai nationality. The process had not been reported as completed.

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Thai man found as fake father for Chinese girl
Photo via Channel 8

Yourui could face charges over the alleged use of fraudulent documents to obtain permission to stay in Thailand. The Thai man who was registered as the child’s father could also face legal action.

Investigators said they would expand their inquiry to identify others who may have been involved in the suspected citizenship fraud.

The case follows a separate operation reported in July, when the Interior Ministry and police targeted the alleged false registration of Chinese children. According to the report, authorities issued 40 arrest warrants and found more than 1,000 minors reportedly holding dual nationality.

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: October 22, 2026, 11:44 AM
1 minute read
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.

Reviewed by Ryan Turner, English News Editor

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