Chinese restaurant in Pattaya busted for gambling, 18 arrested

Pattaya police arrested 18 gamblers yesterday, October 7, after raiding an illegal “Tiger Dragon” card game operating on the second floor of a Chinese restaurant in Pattaya.

Officers surrounded and searched the two-storey restaurant in Soi Ko Phai, Nong Prue subdistrict, Bang Lamung district, at around 9.49pm after receiving a tip that it was being used as a front for illegal gambling.

On the second floor, officers found a group playing the card game Tiger Dragon and moved in to make arrests.

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A total of 18 people were detained, comprising 10 men and eight women. Police also seized gambling equipment and 46,980 baht in cash. Officers said all 18 admitted taking part in the illegal card game.

The suspects were taken to Pattaya City Police Station, where police recorded their details and prepared arrest reports.

A Cambodian woman, referred to as 30 year old Somalee, was accused of dealing cards for the group and was separately charged with organising gambling without permission.

One of the arrested gamblers, a market vendor, told reporters the gambling operation had only been running for around three days.

The vendor said poor business and the weak economy had prompted her to try gambling, where she lost more than 20,000 baht before deciding to leave. However, police arrived before she could go.

All 18 suspects were charged with jointly participating in an illegal gambling game and were handed to Pattaya City Police Station investigators for further legal proceedings.

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