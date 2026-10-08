Chinese restaurant in Pattaya busted for gambling, 18 arrested

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: October 8, 2026, 1:43 PM
1 minute read
Chinese restaurant in Pattaya busted for gambling, 18 arrested
Photo via เรารักพัทยา

Pattaya police arrested 18 gamblers yesterday, October 7, after raiding an illegal “Tiger Dragon” card game operating on the second floor of a Chinese restaurant in Pattaya.

Officers surrounded and searched the two-storey restaurant in Soi Ko Phai, Nong Prue subdistrict, Bang Lamung district, at around 9.49pm after receiving a tip that it was being used as a front for illegal gambling.

On the second floor, officers found a group playing the card game Tiger Dragon and moved in to make arrests.

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Police arrested 18 people after raiding a Chinese restaurant in Pattaya where an illegal card game was operating upstairs.
Photo via เรารักพัทยา

A total of 18 people were detained, comprising 10 men and eight women. Police also seized gambling equipment and 46,980 baht in cash. Officers said all 18 admitted taking part in the illegal card game.

The suspects were taken to Pattaya City Police Station, where police recorded their details and prepared arrest reports.

A Cambodian woman, referred to as 30 year old Somalee, was accused of dealing cards for the group and was separately charged with organising gambling without permission.

Police arrested 18 people after raiding a Chinese restaurant in Pattaya where an illegal card game was operating upstairs.
Photo via Thaipolice

One of the arrested gamblers, a market vendor, told reporters the gambling operation had only been running for around three days.

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The vendor said poor business and the weak economy had prompted her to try gambling, where she lost more than 20,000 baht before deciding to leave. However, police arrived before she could go.

All 18 suspects were charged with jointly participating in an illegal gambling game and were handed to Pattaya City Police Station investigators for further legal proceedings.

Police arrested 18 people after raiding a Chinese restaurant in Pattaya where an illegal card game was operating upstairs.
Photo via เรารักพัทยา

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: October 8, 2026, 1:43 PM
1 minute read
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul

Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.

Reviewed by Ryan Turner, English News Editor

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