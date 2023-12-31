Chinese man’s self-harm crisis defused in Pattaya luxury neighbourhood

Picture courtesy of 77kaoded

In a luxury neighbourhood in Soi Khao Talo, Bang Lamung, Chon Buri, a distress call was received at the Pattaya Rescue Radio Centre at 8.30pm on December 29. The call reported a 25 year old Chinese man in the throes of self-harm. Swiftly, Nong Prue police and Pattaya volunteer rescue teams were dispatched to the scene.

Upon arrival, they discovered the young man causing deep wounds to his neck with a sharp object. Despite attempts at persuasion by the police and his friends, he remained determined to resist. The situation escalated to the point where he refused to drop the sharp object and consented to hospital treatment.

As time wore on, he began to experience vertigo symptoms due to extreme blood loss. Only then, after a tense 20-minute standoff, were the police able to charge and subdue him. Ten officers worked together to secure him on a spinal board before rushing him to a nearby hospital for urgent medical attention, reported The Pattaya News.

The subsequent police report revealed that the alert had been raised by Watcharachai Saengchanloi, a 34 year old chief of village security. He was informed by a local about the Chinese man’s dangerous behaviour, including his attempt to climb a wall to escape. Watcharachai was the one who made the crucial call to the police, seeking professional assistance.

Friends accompanying the Chinese man offered some insight into the situation. They communicated through an interpreter that the man was under significant depression, although they were unable to pinpoint the exact trigger for his self-harming actions.

The incident gained considerable attention on social media platforms where it was being live streamed. This led to mounting questions about the response times of the rescue services. However, the rescue officials defended their actions. They explained that the potential for the man to cause further harm to himself or others was high, hence their cautious approach. They insisted everything was done according to established safety protocols.