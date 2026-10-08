Chinese ex-bank manager held in Pattaya after 7 years of overstaying

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: October 8, 2026, 4:26 PM
1 minute read
Chinese ex-bank manager held in Pattaya after 7 years of overstaying
Photo via MGR Online

Pattaya immigration officers arrested a Chinese man wanted in China over an alleged 27 million baht embezzlement case after he had hidden and overstayed his visa in Thailand for more than seven years.

The Chinese national, identified as 41 year old Yang, was arrested following a request for assistance from Chinese authorities to Thailand’s Immigration Bureau.

According to Chinese authorities, Yang previously worked as a bank manager at Beiyin Rural Town Bank Siping in Yunnan province’s Honghe Hani and Yi Autonomous Prefecture.

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Chinese authorities alleged that Yang secretly transferred company funds into his personal bank account 12 times between 2018 and 2019. The transfers allegedly caused losses of 5.5 million yuan, equivalent to about 27 million baht. An arrest warrant for Yang was reportedly issued on July 15, 2019, the same day he arrived in Thailand.

Chinese suspect arrested in Pattaya
Photo via TNews

His permission to remain in Thailand was due to expire on July 29, 2019. Immigration officials said he did not leave the country and had accumulated 2,642 days of overstay, equivalent to more than seven years.

Yang will face proceedings for the immigration offence at Mueang Pattaya Police Station before being deported to China for further legal proceedings related to the alleged embezzlement.

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Thai immigration officials said they would continue locating foreign nationals who are subject to international arrest warrants to prevent Thailand from being used as a hiding place by people wanted for criminal offences.

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Wanted Chinese man arrested in Pattaya
Photo via MGR Online

In a separate case, Phuket immigration officers arrested a Vietnamese man on October 6 who was reportedly wanted under an INTERPOL Red Notice over alleged embezzlement involving 80 billion Vietnamese dong, equivalent to about 150 million baht.

Another Chinese national wanted in China over a drug-related case was also arrested at a luxury residence in Bangkok. Officers reportedly found more than 50 million baht in circulation.

In November, a Chinese woman was arrested at an apartment in Samut Sakhon over an alleged extortion case involving more than 350 million baht in Dalian, Liaoning province, China.

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: October 8, 2026, 4:26 PM
1 minute read
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.

Reviewed by Ryan Turner, English News Editor

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