Chemical tanker crash causes major leak on Pattaya highway

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: November 4, 2026, 11:02 AM
1 minute read
Chemical tanker crash causes major leak on Pattaya highway
Photo via Facebook: เรารักพัทยา

A chemical tanker crash in Pattaya caused a major leak of a corrosive substance early today, November 4, after the driver reportedly fell asleep at the wheel.

The accident occurred at around 1.06am on the Pattaya-Chon Buri bypass, in Nong Pla Lai subdistrict, Bang Lamung district.

Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan rescue workers responded to the scene alongside Bang Lamung police and district officials after receiving reports that a 10-wheel truck had struck a roadside guardrail.

ADVERTISEMENT

The truck was transporting more than 14 tonnes of a chemical described as highly corrosive.

A chemical tanker crash on Highway 36 in Chon Buri caused a major corrosive leak after the driver said he fell asleep at the wheel.
Photo via Facebook: เรารักพัทยา

The impact broke the rear axle, which struck and damaged a pipe used to transfer the chemical from the tank. A large quantity of the substance escaped and spread across the surrounding area.

Chemical mist also spread across the road, forcing passing motorists to slow down.

Rescue workers sprayed water continuously to limit the spread of the chemical, which reportedly poses risks to the respiratory system, skin and eyes.

Related Articles

However, the damaged pipe prevented crews from stopping the flow. The leak remained uncontrolled at the time of reporting, with rescue workers continuing to spray water to prevent the substance from dispersing further.

ADVERTISEMENT
A chemical tanker crash on Highway 36 in Chon Buri caused a major corrosive leak after the driver said he fell asleep at the wheel.
Photo via Facebook: เรารักพัทยา

The driver, 53 year old Boonchoed, told responders he was transporting the chemical to Ayutthaya when he briefly fell asleep while driving.

He said the truck veered off course and struck the roadside guardrail, damaging the rear of the vehicle and causing the chemical to escape. Boonchoed contacted emergency services after the crash.

Rescue workers continued efforts to contain the chemical because of concerns about its potential impact on nearby homes.

Police also received dashcam footage from a motorist travelling behind the truck, which was handed over as evidence.

In similar news

ADVERTISEMENT

Follow on Google News
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: November 4, 2026, 11:02 AM
1 minute read
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul

Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.

Reviewed by Ryan Turner, English News Editor

Tags
Latest Thailand News
Thailand&#8217;s dinosaur kingdom moves closer to UNESCO designation Thailand News

Thailand’s dinosaur kingdom moves closer to UNESCO designation

28 minutes ago
Thai-French woman says Pattaya convenience store staff&#8217;s manner unfriendly Pattaya News

Thai-French woman says Pattaya convenience store staff’s manner unfriendly

1 hour ago
Tourists flee as sudden whirlwind strikes popular Phuket beach Phuket News

Tourists flee as sudden whirlwind strikes popular Phuket beach

1 hour ago
Thailand weather today, 4 November: heavy rain in 19 provinces, Bangkok heavy rain Thailand Weather Updates

Thailand weather today, 4 November: heavy rain in 19 provinces, Bangkok heavy rain

5 hours ago
Cause remains unknown for chedi spire collapse at Chiang Mai temple Chiang Mai News

Cause remains unknown for chedi spire collapse at Chiang Mai temple

17 hours ago
Thai food blogger criticised for filming woman, sexual remark Crime News

Thai food blogger criticised for filming woman, sexual remark

17 hours ago
Phuket residents praise adult star Gattouz0 for helping flood victims Phuket News

Phuket residents praise adult star Gattouz0 for helping flood victims

18 hours ago
Myanmar police arrest 83 Thais in border hotel scam raid Crime News

Myanmar police arrest 83 Thais in border hotel scam raid

18 hours ago
Cable fire engulfs wires beside Pattaya police booth Pattaya News

Cable fire engulfs wires beside Pattaya police booth

19 hours ago
Thai man accused of killing ex-wife&#8217;s boyfriend, severing his penis Crime News

Thai man accused of killing ex-wife’s boyfriend, severing his penis

19 hours ago
Bangkok police arrest iPhone thief within 35 minutes of report Bangkok News

Bangkok police arrest iPhone thief within 35 minutes of report

20 hours ago
Thailand sets 35% imported EV tax from January 1, 2027 Economy News

Thailand sets 35% imported EV tax from January 1, 2027

20 hours ago
Phuket locals seek answers as no emergency report follows overnight warning noise Phuket News

Phuket locals seek answers as no emergency report follows overnight warning noise

20 hours ago
Airlines cancel 108 Chiang Mai flights to avoid Yi Peng lanterns Chiang Mai News

Airlines cancel 108 Chiang Mai flights to avoid Yi Peng lanterns

20 hours ago
Foreign tourist arrivals jump 7.31% as Thailand&#8217;s high season begins Tourism News

Foreign tourist arrivals jump 7.31% as Thailand’s high season begins

21 hours ago
Victim questions compensation after unidentified bite at cinema Thailand News

Victim questions compensation after unidentified bite at cinema

21 hours ago
Delivery giants sue Thai regulator over commission fee controls Business News

Delivery giants sue Thai regulator over commission fee controls

22 hours ago
Thai researchers use dugong poo to track endangered population Thailand News

Thai researchers use dugong poo to track endangered population

23 hours ago
Unconfirmed runway incident at Suvarnabhumi Airport circulated on social media Aviation News

Unconfirmed runway incident at Suvarnabhumi Airport circulated on social media

23 hours ago
Bangkok 45-baht rail fare cap seeks 5.8 billion baht, Thais only Business News

Bangkok 45-baht rail fare cap seeks 5.8 billion baht, Thais only

24 hours ago
PM Anutin reassures public about food security, but emergency bags advised to reduce risk Thailand News

PM Anutin reassures public about food security, but emergency bags advised to reduce risk

1 day ago
Phuket flooding drowns Patong roads after heavy downpour Phuket News

Phuket flooding drowns Patong roads after heavy downpour

1 day ago
Tourists clash with Koh Larn speedboat staff over departure delay Pattaya News

Tourists clash with Koh Larn speedboat staff over departure delay

1 day ago
Lightning strike at Chachoengsao golf course kills junior player and injures caddy Central Thailand News

Lightning strike at Chachoengsao golf course kills junior player and injures caddy

1 day ago
British teacher in Chon Buri charged over missing work permit Crime News

British teacher in Chon Buri charged over missing work permit

1 day ago
Back to top button
Next articleThai-French woman says Pattaya convenience store staff’s manner unfriendly