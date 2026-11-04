Chemical tanker crash causes major leak on Pattaya highway

A chemical tanker crash in Pattaya caused a major leak of a corrosive substance early today, November 4, after the driver reportedly fell asleep at the wheel.

The accident occurred at around 1.06am on the Pattaya-Chon Buri bypass, in Nong Pla Lai subdistrict, Bang Lamung district.

Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan rescue workers responded to the scene alongside Bang Lamung police and district officials after receiving reports that a 10-wheel truck had struck a roadside guardrail.

ADVERTISEMENT

The truck was transporting more than 14 tonnes of a chemical described as highly corrosive.

The impact broke the rear axle, which struck and damaged a pipe used to transfer the chemical from the tank. A large quantity of the substance escaped and spread across the surrounding area.

Chemical mist also spread across the road, forcing passing motorists to slow down.

Rescue workers sprayed water continuously to limit the spread of the chemical, which reportedly poses risks to the respiratory system, skin and eyes.

However, the damaged pipe prevented crews from stopping the flow. The leak remained uncontrolled at the time of reporting, with rescue workers continuing to spray water to prevent the substance from dispersing further.

ADVERTISEMENT

The driver, 53 year old Boonchoed, told responders he was transporting the chemical to Ayutthaya when he briefly fell asleep while driving.

He said the truck veered off course and struck the roadside guardrail, damaging the rear of the vehicle and causing the chemical to escape. Boonchoed contacted emergency services after the crash.

Rescue workers continued efforts to contain the chemical because of concerns about its potential impact on nearby homes.

Police also received dashcam footage from a motorist travelling behind the truck, which was handed over as evidence.

In similar news