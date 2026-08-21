Pattaya homeowner issues warning after CCTV catches clothes thief

Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan TurnerPublished: August 21, 2026, 4:59 PM
1 minute read
Pattaya homeowner issues warning after CCTV catches clothes thief | Thaiger
Woman caught on CCTV stealing clothes | Photo via Pattaya News

A homeowner in Pattaya is warning residents to secure their belongings. CCTV footage showed a woman stealing clothes from a drying rack outside her house.

The homeowner, 49-year-old Nipaporn, shared the footage with reporters. She had discovered several items missing from her home.

CCTV footage from her home showed a woman dressed in black. She wore sweatpants, carried a black basket, and wore a face mask that concealed her identity.

She walked up to the clothes racks outside the house and browsed the hanging items. She picked out several pieces, placed them in her basket, and walked away.

Pattaya homeowner issues warning after CCTV catches clothes thief | News by Thaiger
Photo via Pattaya News

Nipaporn said she had hung clothes on two racks outside her home before going to bed on August 18. The theft happened around 5:52am the next morning. She only noticed items missing later that day. She checked her CCTV system and found the footage.

The missing items included a pair of shorts, a skirt and two shirts. Nipaporn said the stolen items weren’t particularly valuable. But the incident left her feeling unsettled, especially since it happened right outside her own home.

She has asked police to step up patrols in the area, particularly late at night and in the early morning. She also urged other residents to keep clothes, shoes and other belongings in a secure place, rather than leaving them outside, even if the items are low in value.

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Photo via Pattaya News

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Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan TurnerPublished: August 21, 2026, 4:59 PM
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Ryan Turner

Ryan is a journalist graduate from Mahidol University with a passion for writing all kinds of content from news to lifestyle articles. Outside of work, Ryan loves everything to do with history, reading, and sports.