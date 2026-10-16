Cambodian suspect farts at police during Pattaya drug raid

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: October 16, 2026, 9:45 AM
1 minute read
Cambodian suspect farts at police during Pattaya drug raid
Photo via F91bkk

A Cambodian man allegedly caught with yaba pills and crystal meth in Pattaya farted at officers after panicking during a drug raid today, October 16.

Nong Prue police searched a makeshift shelter in Pong subdistrict after receiving information that 35 year old Cambodian national Dth Pearom was allegedly selling drugs from the property.

Officers found 144 yaba pills and 5g of crystal meth hidden inside a bag in the shelter. Police said the drugs had been prepared for sale to customers.

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A Cambodian drug suspect startled by a Pattaya raid farted at police before another man unexpectedly arrived with more yaba.
Photo via F91bkk

During the arrest, Dth reportedly became so startled that he farted at the officers, filling the room with the smell and sending those nearby scattering.

He later admitted possessing the drugs and told police he had initially bought yaba for personal use at 20 to 25 baht per pill. He claimed his yaba and alcohol use had become increasingly heavy, prompting him to start selling drugs to fund both habits.

While officers were still at the shelter, a white four-door Isuzu pickup pulled up outside.

A Cambodian drug suspect startled by a Pattaya raid farted at police before another man unexpectedly arrived with more yaba.
Photo via DailyNews

The driver, 35 year old Thai national Tortakul, got out and walked towards the shelter holding something in his right hand. When he spotted police, he allegedly tried to flee and threw the object to the ground.

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Officers detained him and found that the discarded package was a zip-lock bag containing another 190 yaba pills.

Tortakul admitted the pills belonged to him and claimed a man known only as Yong had told him to deliver them to a customer at the shelter.

Both men were charged with possession of Category 1 narcotics for sale and transferred to investigators for further legal proceedings.

A Cambodian drug suspect startled by a Pattaya raid farted at police before another man unexpectedly arrived with more yaba.
Photo via DailyNews

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: October 16, 2026, 9:45 AM
1 minute read
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul

Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.

Reviewed by Ryan Turner, English News Editor

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