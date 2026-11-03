Cable fire engulfs wires beside Pattaya police booth

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: November 3, 2026, 4:15 PM
1 minute read
Cable fire engulfs wires beside Pattaya police booth
Photo via Facebook: เรารักพัทยา

An electrical cable fire broke out beside a traffic police booth at Thep Prasit intersection in Pattaya yesterday, November 2, damaging the booth and disrupting traffic along Sukhumvit Road and surrounding areas.

Traffic police stationed at the junction of Thep Prasit Road and Sukhumvit Road in Nong Prue, Bang Lamung district, called for firefighters after flames spread through electrical and communication cables on a nearby utility pole.

Firefighters arrived to find the cables burning and sprayed water to bring the fire under control. The blaze damaged the cables, traffic signal control equipment and part of the police booth, but no injuries were reported.

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A cable fire near a Pattaya traffic police booth left wires hanging over the road, prompting partial closures as crews carried out repairs.
Photo via Facebook: เรารักพัทยา

Police cordoned off the area after damaged cables were left hanging over the carriageway and burnt debris fell onto the road, posing a risk to motorists.

Traffic was particularly affected near the entrance to Thep Prasit Road towards Thep Phraya intersection. Police diverted vehicles through South Pattaya and nearby U-turn points, with alternative routes towards Chon Buri and Sattahip.

A cable fire near a Pattaya traffic police booth left wires hanging over the road, prompting partial closures as crews carried out repairs.
Photo via Facebook: เรารักพัทยา

Traffic police remained at the scene while electricity workers repaired the damaged cables. Roads were expected to reopen once repairs were completed and the area was safe.

The cause of the fire and the total cost of the damage had yet to be confirmed, with investigators and relevant agencies expected to examine the scene.

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A cable fire near a Pattaya traffic police booth left wires hanging over the road, prompting partial closures as crews carried out repairs.
Photo via Facebook: เรารักพัทยา

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: November 3, 2026, 4:15 PM
1 minute read
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul

Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.

Reviewed by Ryan Turner, English News Editor

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