British YouTuber reveals cost of living in Pattaya at just £600 a month

A British YouTuber who runs a bar in Pattaya says his rent and household bills come to just over £600 (about 26,000 baht) a month, a fraction of what he would pay at home in the West Midlands.

Macauley Haycock, 31, left Wolverhampton three years ago after saving for five years to fund the move. He now runs a bar in the resort city with his girlfriend and documents his life in Thailand for more than 90,000 subscribers on his YouTube channel, MacTV.

Speaking to BirminghamLive, he said he had recently moved out of a condominium that cost about £360 (15,500 baht) a month and came with a gym and a 29th-floor swimming pool, into a three-bedroom house for about £580 (25,000 baht). His internet, water and electricity add roughly £25 (1,100 baht), he said.

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Food is his other main outlay. He said a month’s shopping had just cost him around £131 (5,600 baht), covering steak, chicken, tuna, cottage cheese, fruit and vegetables, drinks and a full set of spices. A 30-minute taxi ride costs a couple of pounds, he said.

Taken together, his figures suggest a monthly outlay of roughly £750 (32,000 baht) including food, before nights out, travel or visa costs.

Haycock has previously told the same paper that the appeal of Thailand goes beyond price. “In the UK it’s so expensive. Thailand is so convenient and easy in comparison,” he said. “You can order food and it’s here in five minutes, rather than half an hour, and you can get taxis within 30 seconds.”

Pattaya, on the Gulf of Thailand about two hours’ drive south-east of Bangkok, has long been one of the country’s most popular bases for British expats and retirees.

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source, you can read the full interview at : birminghammail

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