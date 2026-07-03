British woman under questioning after her husband found dead in Pattaya

Pattaya police are investigating the death of a British cannabis farm owner, who was found with a stab wound at a rented house this morning, July 2, with his wife under questioning.

The deceased was identified as 34 year old British national Thomas David. Police said he operated a cannabis-related business in Thailand and reportedly managed a large cannabis farm in Soi Bang Lamung 14.

David’s body was found inside the bathroom connected to his bedroom at a luxury house in Nong Prue subdistrict, Bang Lamung district. He was lying face up on blooded bedding sheet with a stab wound to the chest and covered with a grey towel.

Investigators believe he had been dead for at least six hours before officers arrived. Police reported finding blood throughout the property, along with signs of a struggle and physical confrontation.

The case came to light after one of David’s business partners was unable to contact him. The partner later asked David’s friend, 33 year old Chalie, to check on him at the house.

Chalie told police he entered the property and noticed unusual conditions inside. He said he recorded video footage from the entrance to the bathroom, where he found David’s body. He told officers he was shocked by the discovery and struggled to process what had happened.

Police found David’s 21 year old British wife, Isabelle Violet, at the scene near the body. Officers said she appeared to be under the influence of cannabis and had a cut on one finger.

According to Matichon, Violet spoke incoherently during initial questioning and told officers she suffers from depression and anxiety.

The wife denied involvement in David’s death. She told police that her husband had harmed himself and later led investigators to a machete measuring about 50 centimetres in the kitchen sink, claiming her husband used it as a weapon.

Neighbours told police the British couple moved into the property about two weeks ago. Residents said they had frequently heard arguments between the couple and reported hearing another dispute at around 10pm on July 1.

Neighbours also said the couple’s dog was barking loudly during the night, raising concern, but no one approached the house.

Police said they were not convinced by Violet’s account and brought her to the police station for further questioning.

Investigators noted that if someone had discovered a partner seriously injured, they would typically be expected to contact emergency services or police immediately. Officers said Violet instead remained at the property without reporting the incident.

The investigation remains ongoing as police continue questioning the wife and gathering evidence.