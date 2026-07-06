British tourist loses keycard, threatens Pattaya hotel staff

A hotel receptionist in North Pattaya has filed a police complaint alleging she was threatened and nearly assaulted by a British tourist following a dispute over a lost key card replacement fee.

The receptionist, identified only as 48 year old Ae, works at the front desk of J.A. Plus Hotel near a driving range on Pattaya Third Road. She filed the report at Pattaya City Police Station on Saturday morning, July 5, saying the incident took place at around 10am the same day.

According to Ae, a 27 year old British tourist who had been staying at the hotel since July 2, lost his room key card. Under hotel policy, guests are charged a 500 baht replacement fee.

Instead of paying for the keycard, Ae said the British tourist became verbally abusive towards her and another staff member. She further alleged that he attempted to assault her before leaving the hotel, reportedly leaving his passport behind. The hotel said CCTV footage had captured the incident.

Ae filed a formal complaint to ensure the incident was on record. Police Lieutenant Natchat Chanthakran, deputy inspector of the investigation division at Pattaya City Police Station, received the complaint.

Police are reviewing the CCTV footage and are expected to contact the tourist for questioning. No arrest has been reported at this time.