British tourist loses keycard, threatens Pattaya hotel staff

Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan TurnerPublished: July 6, 2026, 2:44 PM
174 1 minute read
British tourist loses keycard, threatens Pattaya hotel staff | Thaiger
CCTV footage courtesy of Pattaya News

A hotel receptionist in North Pattaya has filed a police complaint alleging she was threatened and nearly assaulted by a British tourist following a dispute over a lost key card replacement fee.

The receptionist, identified only as 48 year old Ae, works at the front desk of J.A. Plus Hotel near a driving range on Pattaya Third Road. She filed the report at Pattaya City Police Station on Saturday morning, July 5, saying the incident took place at around 10am the same day.

According to Ae, a 27 year old British tourist who had been staying at the hotel since July 2, lost his room key card. Under hotel policy, guests are charged a 500 baht replacement fee.

Instead of paying for the keycard, Ae said the British tourist became verbally abusive towards her and another staff member. She further alleged that he attempted to assault her before leaving the hotel, reportedly leaving his passport behind. The hotel said CCTV footage had captured the incident.

British tourist loses keycard, threatens Pattaya hotel staff | News by Thaiger
CCTV footage courtesy of Pattaya News

Ae filed a formal complaint to ensure the incident was on record. Police Lieutenant Natchat Chanthakran, deputy inspector of the investigation division at Pattaya City Police Station, received the complaint.

Police are reviewing the CCTV footage and are expected to contact the tourist for questioning. No arrest has been reported at this time.

British tourist loses keycard, threatens Pattaya hotel staff | News by Thaiger
The receptionist filing a police report | Photo via Pattaya Mail

In similar news, police in Phuket arrested a British national on July 2 after he reportedly evaded a 300 baht tuk tuk fare and assaulted the driver, leaving him needing 10 stitches.

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After footage of the incident circulated on Thai social media, immigration officers revoked the man’s stay in Thailand, and he was charged with physical assault under Section 295 of the Criminal Law, which carries up to two years in prison, a fine of up to 40,000 baht, or both.

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Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan TurnerPublished: July 6, 2026, 2:44 PM
174 1 minute read

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Ryan Turner

Ryan is a journalist graduate from Mahidol University with a passion for writing all kinds of content from news to lifestyle articles. Outside of work, Ryan loves everything to do with history, reading, and sports.