3 women steal from British man sleeping in Pattaya restaurant

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: June 24, 2026, 10:32 AM
221 1 minute read
3 women steal from British man sleeping in Pattaya restaurant | Thaiger
Photo via Facebook group/ พัทยาทอล์ค

Three women, believed to be Thai nationals, stole 30,000 baht in cash from a British man while he was sleeping in a fast food restaurant in Pattaya on Monday, June 22.

The British victim, whose identity was not revealed to the public, filed a complaint with Mueang Pattaya Police Station after he discovered the cash missing upon waking up.

Officers then reviewed CCTV footage from a McDonald’s in Soi 13/2, where the theft is believed to have occurred. The video showed the British man asleep in an outdoor seating area when three women, believed to be Thai nationals, approached him.

British man loses 30K while sleeping in Pattaya
Photo via Facebook group/ พัทยาทอล์ค

After checking his condition, two of the women sat beside him and removed cash from his trousers, while a third remained at a nearby table, appearing to watch the surroundings.

Footage showed that by the time a staff member went to check on the foreigner and seemed to converse with the three suspects before they left the scene with the money.

Police told AEC Pattaya News that they are examining additional CCTV footage in the area to identify and locate the suspects. Officers have also asked members of the public with relevant information to come forward.

3 women robbed British man in Pattaya
Photo via Facebook group/ พัทยาทอล์ค

In a similar Pattaya theft reported in March, two transgender women took a mobile phone and motorcycle from a Russian man who had fallen asleep outside a convenience store in Soi Phra Tamnak. The incident was captured on CCTV, but no arrests have been confirmed.

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In another case at a cannabis shop in Krabi, a foreign man was recorded on security cameras taking cannabis products while staff were asleep. He later returned and attempted to repeat the act, but the shop owner arrived before the second attempt. The suspect left the scene, and the theft was only discovered afterwards.

Last year, a foreign man in Ayutthaya lost cash, a mobile phone and a watch to a Thai transgender thief after falling asleep in a car while under the influence of alcohol. The transwoman was eventually arrested, and locals in the area said she had a long history of theft.

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: June 24, 2026, 10:32 AM
221 1 minute read

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Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.