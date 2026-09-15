British man injured fighting off phone robbers in Pattaya

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: September 15, 2026, 9:36 AM
1 minute read
British man injured fighting off phone robbers in Pattaya | Thaiger
Photo via Siam Chon News

A British man was injured after two men on a motorcycle attacked him during an attempted phone robbery in Pattaya early today, September 15.

The Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan rescue centre received a report of an assault at about 1.36am in the Jomtien area of Pattaya. Rescue volunteers and officers from Pattaya City Police Station were sent to the scene.

The injured man was identified only as 45 year old Anand, a British national. He had bruising across his body as well as a wound stretching from his left temple towards his ear that appeared to have been caused by a sharp object.

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Rescue workers provided first aid before taking him to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Two men on a motorcycle attacked a British man in Pattaya in a phone robbery attempt, leaving him injured before fleeing.
Photo via Siam Chon News

A convenience store employee said Anand had walked into the shop seeking help after the attack.

She said Anand told her that two Thai men, who appeared to be drunk, had ridden alongside him on a motorcycle before confronting him.

One of the men threatened him with a sharp weapon in an attempt to take his belongings. Anand was then assaulted as the attackers tried to pull his mobile phone away from him.

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He resisted the men, leaving him with an injury near his left ear before the pair fled without the device. Both men then quickly fled the area on their motorcycle.

Two men on a motorcycle attacked a British man in Pattaya in a phone robbery attempt, leaving him injured before fleeing.
Photo via Siam Chon News

Police arranged for Anand to lodge a formal complaint over the incident. Investigators were also sent to the area to look for evidence that could help identify the two men.

Officers are reviewing CCTV footage from around the scene and along nearby routes in an attempt to trace the motorcycle and track down the attackers.

Police are continuing their investigation and are seeking both men for legal proceedings.

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: September 15, 2026, 9:36 AM
1 minute read
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul

Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.
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