British man injured fighting off phone robbers in Pattaya

A British man was injured after two men on a motorcycle attacked him during an attempted phone robbery in Pattaya early today, September 15.

The Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan rescue centre received a report of an assault at about 1.36am in the Jomtien area of Pattaya. Rescue volunteers and officers from Pattaya City Police Station were sent to the scene.

The injured man was identified only as 45 year old Anand, a British national. He had bruising across his body as well as a wound stretching from his left temple towards his ear that appeared to have been caused by a sharp object.

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Rescue workers provided first aid before taking him to a nearby hospital for treatment.

A convenience store employee said Anand had walked into the shop seeking help after the attack.

She said Anand told her that two Thai men, who appeared to be drunk, had ridden alongside him on a motorcycle before confronting him.

One of the men threatened him with a sharp weapon in an attempt to take his belongings. Anand was then assaulted as the attackers tried to pull his mobile phone away from him.

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He resisted the men, leaving him with an injury near his left ear before the pair fled without the device. Both men then quickly fled the area on their motorcycle.